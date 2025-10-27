DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is listing Syndicate (SYND) to Bybit Spot on 9:00 AM (UTC) on October 27, 2025. To celebrate the listing, Bybit users will also unlock access to a 1,300,000 SYND Token Splash and a 2,300,000 SYND Launchpool staking event.

SYND has seen positive price action in the past 24 hours up by over 23%. With 3,600,000 SYND tokens up for grabs on the platform, eligible users stand to gain extra rewards trading on Bybit upon staking, deposits, or trading tasks.

Bybit Lists Syndicate (SYND) as Appchain Revolution Accelerates

Listing Timeline

SYND is now available for spot trading on Bybit with the following timeline:

Deposits: October 27, 2025, 3:00 AM UTC

Trading: October 27, 2025, 9:00 AM UTC

Withdrawals: October 28, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC

SYND will also be available for automated trading via Spot Grid Bots upon listing.

SYND Launchpool on Bybit

From now until November 3, 2025 eligible Bybit Launchpool users can stake SYND, USDT or MNT to earn a share from the 2,300,000 SYND total prize pool:

SYND Pool: 1,150,000 SYND rewards pool (staking amount starting from 200 SYND)

USDT Pool: 460,000 SYND rewards pool (staking amount starting from 100 USDT)

MNT Pool: 690,000 SYND rewards pool (staking amount starting from 60 MNT)

Staking caps apply with higher upper limits for Bybit VIP users.

SYND Token Splash

From now until October 27, eligible users may also join the SYND-exclusive limited time event on Bybit Token Splash . Over 1,700 users have already joined the event to win from the 1,300,000 SYND prize pool.

The Syndicate Network represents a new paradigm in blockchain infrastructure, enabling developers to build and operate smart rollups with programmable, onchain smart sequencers. By moving sequencing logic from centralized, offchain services into transparent smart contracts, Syndicate gives developers and their communities unprecedented control over transaction ordering, fee structures, and governance models, while dramatically reducing cost and complexity.

Terms and conditions apply. Participants may be subject to eligibility requirements.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805830/Bybit_Lists_Syndicate__SYND__Appchain_Revolution_Accelerates.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg