DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, successfully concluded its participation in the annual NYU Abu Dhabi Career Fair on October 30, marking the exchange's first major talent outreach event in the UAE following its historic Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) .

Bybit Makes the Case for a Global Career in the Digital Asset Industry at NYU Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The event offered an opportunity for aspiring students to explore career opportunities in the emerging digital asset sector. Bybit's Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding Team shared the exchange's mission, organizational culture, and the diverse career paths available within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

"Bybit offers a truly global career path — one that connects talent in the UAE with opportunities across the digital asset world. We're proud to empower young professionals to contribute to a fast-evolving industry with global impact," said Michelle Daura, UAE Country Manager at Bybit.

Hundreds of students and recent graduates attended the fair. The immense interest highlighted the growing appeal of the digital asset and blockchain industry as a career path among the UAE's emerging talent pool.

Global Headquarters, Local Impact

Bybit's commitment to the UAE extends beyond talent attraction. Its participation at the fair this year comes at a pivotal moment in its UAE presence, where it has been headquartered since 2022. Earlier this month, Bybit made history by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to secure the full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

This landmark achievement positions Bybit as a fully regulated entity in the UAE while reinforcing the nation's vision to become global digital asset hub. Bybit also disclosed its plans to establish a larger regional operations center in Abu Dhabi with over 500 employees across the emirate and Dubai.

Since securing its SCA license, Bybit has accelerated its investment in local infrastructure, talent development, and community engagement. Continuing to grow its roots in the region, Bybit will be creating hundreds of high-value career opportunities while contributing to the UAE's broader ambition of becoming the world's foremost hub for blockchain technology, the Web3 economy, and crypto innovation.

As one of the most dynamic and innovative sectors in the global economy, the digital asset industry offers unique opportunities for high-achieving graduates seeking to be at the forefront of financial technology innovation. By engaging directly with UAE's top academic talent, Bybit demonstrates its commitment to developing local expertise and building a diverse, skilled workforce that will drive the future of the region's digital economy.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube