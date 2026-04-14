Bybit P2P Super Deal Returns with Guaranteed Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the return of its Bybit P2P Super Deal, an exclusive promotion offering new users guaranteed coupons worth up to 99 USDT on initial P2P orders.

From now until July 14, 2026, the P2P Super Deal rewards users with every eligible participation, enriching their P2P trading experience on Bybit. Participants can unlock coupons valued at 10 to 99 USDT starting with just 10 USDT in first-time deposits. The coupons can be applied on their first P2P order

How it works

Signing up and completing identity verification Making an initial deposit of at least 10 USDT via the P2P Super Deal task on Bybit P2P Spinning the wheel for a chance to win P2P coupons valued at up to 99 USDT Bonus rounds: Participants can continue their lucky streak by purchasing a total of 100 USDT or more on Bybit P2P within 3 days to earn an extra spin

Prizes include high-value P2P coupons to be applied to the next P2P order for savings, popular crypto tokens, and exclusive Bybit merchandise.

Bybit P2P Super Deal is a long-running offer for new users looking to explore seamless P2P trading on Bybit. Bybit P2P combines zero fees, diverse deposit and withdrawal options across all supported fiat currencies, and enterprise-grade escrow protection, making it an intuitive and powerful platform for both beginners and seasoned traders.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, restrictions, and other useful information, users may visit: New User Exclusive - Unlock up to USDT in Coupons with P2P Super Deal

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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