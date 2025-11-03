Bybit Releases Its 27th Proof-of-Reserves Report

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the publication of its 27th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) snapshot, reflecting data accurate as of October 22, 2025. The report, verified by Hacken , confirms that Bybit maintains a reserve ratio of over 100% for all key assets — demonstrating its robust financial health and steadfast dedication to protecting user funds.

The latest snapshot reinforces Bybit's commitment to making its solvency verifiable rather than assumed, ensuring that all user liabilities are fully backed and open to the public.

Key Highlights (as of the October 22, 2025):

USDT Reserve Ratio: 110% (User Assets: 5.8B USDT | Bybit Wallet Balance: 6.38B USDT)

110% (User Assets: 5.8B USDT | Bybit Wallet Balance: 6.38B USDT) USDC Reserve Ratio: 153% (User Assets: 599M USDC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 920M USDC)

153% (User Assets: 599M USDC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 920M USDC) BTC Reserve Ratio: 103% (User Assets: 61,976 BTC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 63,980 BTC)

103% (User Assets: 61,976 BTC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 63,980 BTC) ETH Reserve Ratio: 101% (User Assets: 532,000 ETH | Bybit Wallet Balance: 542,000 ETH)

Exceeding the 1:1 Backing Standard

Bybit's reserves consistently exceed user holdings, ensuring all funds are immediately available for withdrawal. The 110% USDT and 153% USDC reserve ratios demonstrate the platform's substantial overcollateralization and commitment to maintaining liquidity buffers above industry norms.

The latest update reflects a healthy mix of customer holdings at Bybit and a baseline of at least 100% in reserve assets. Since 2024, the crypto industry has made significant strides in PoR adoption and standardization. The push for PoR has become more institutionalized, with leading CEXs setting the standard for critical trust-building mechanisms. Fully backing all supported customer assets at dynamic ratios above 1:1, Bybit commits to an industry-leading reporting framework that is open, verifiable, and up-to-date.



Bybit updates its reserve snapshots on a regular basis, with independent verification reports published monthly on the Bybit Proof of Reserves page .

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #ProofofReserves

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg