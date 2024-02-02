Bybit Rolls Out Lucrative Cashback Offers for Fiat Users

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of its new Fiat Cashback Splash campaign, aimed at both new and existing users who engage in fiat transactions. Starting from February, this monthly event runs from the 1st to the 7th of each month.

The campaign offers substantial rewards to users who deposit fiat currencies. New users who deposit at least $100 via fiat deposit or one-click buy can enjoy a cashback of up to $10 on transaction fees. Existing users are also rewarded; those who deposit a minimum of $500 via the same methods can earn a cashback of up to $5.

In a grand gesture of appreciation, Bybit further elevates the stakes: any user depositing over $5,000 will be graced with an additional $30 Buy Crypto Coupon, opening doors to even more exciting investment opportunities.

This campaign is a celebration of both the new and the familiar faces of Bybit's community. Bybit's "Fiat Cashback Splash" is a symbol of Bybit's unwavering commitment to fostering a rewarding environment for its valued customers and a warm invitation to newcomers looking to embark on their crypto journey with a trusted partner.

"We're constantly seeking ways to add value for our users, and the Fiat Cashback Splash is our latest step in enhancing their trading experience," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "This initiative not only rewards our users but also aligns with our goal of increasing monthly deposit volumes."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

