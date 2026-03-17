Bybit EU Cooperates with PayPal to Simplify Crypto Funding

VIENNA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU, the European arm of Bybit and a MiCAR-licensed crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, today announced the integration of PayPal as a new fiat funding and withdrawal method across EEA markets where the platform operates. The cooperation brings together one of the most recognised global payment brands and one of the EU's best-known crypto platforms, offering users a secure and familiar way to move between fiat and digital assets.

For millions of Europeans, PayPal is synonymous with secure online payments. By integrating PayPal directly into its funding and withdrawal flows, Bybit EU removes a key barrier for newcomers: uncertainty around how to start. Users can now access crypto with the same payment method they already use for everyday purchases.

Bybit EU operates under the EU's MiCA regulatory framework, ensuring clear consumer protections, transparent operations and compliance with European standards. The addition of PayPal is therefore more than a convenience upgrade. It represents a commitment to building a safe and trusted digital finance ecosystem in Europe.

"Integrating PayPal is an important milestone in our mission to offer secure, compliant and intuitive access to digital assets," said Mazurka Zeng, Co-CEO of Bybit EU. "This collaboration aligns trusted payments with a regulated trading environment and gives users even greater confidence when entering the crypto space."

"As more consumers engage with crypto, trusted payment experiences are key to driving broader use of digital assets," said Samba Natarajan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe at PayPal. "By providing a fiat payment and withdrawal option to enable crypto -transactions on Bybit EU, we're giving our users seamless access to the growing digital assets ecosystem with the same security and confidence they know PayPal for."

With PayPal, users can fund their Bybit EU accounts or withdraw crypto proceeds without opening new accounts or waiting for bank transfers. The integration provides a streamlined entry point for anyone looking for a fast, smooth and reliable way to get started with crypto under a regulated framework.

To accompany the launch, Bybit EU and PayPal will activate a co-branded reward campaign, within which users will be able to earn up to €30 worth of BTC in incentives when topping-up with PayPal. In addition, users who download or update to the latest app version will also benefit from zero Bybit fees on fiat deposits via PayPal for a limited time.

#BybitEU | #NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)—with the exception of Malta—via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

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