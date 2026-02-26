Bybit Stands With Its Community: Stability, Stable Income, and a Long-Term Commitment Through the Downturn

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Crypto Fear and Greed Index plunging to historic lows and Bitcoin pulling back sharply from its highs, Bybit , the world's second‑largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is reaffirming a simple belief: in moments of uncertainty, the community needs stability, clarity, and real opportunities to earn steady income. Rather than stepping back during volatility, Bybit is stepping forward—expanding new opportunities, strengthening fixed-income-style products, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with its global user base.

"We believe stability is what our users want most right now," said Helen Liu, Co-CEO at Bybit. "The market will recover — we have no doubt about that. But in the meantime, our job is to help ease the pressure, offer real opportunities to earn stable income, and make sure our community knows that Bybit is right here with them."

Stability When It Matters Most

Across market cycles, Bybit has seen how quickly sentiment can shift—and how deeply volatility can affect everyday investors. Today, the company is accelerating access to stablecoin yield opportunities and capital-efficient tools designed to help users preserve value and earn predictable returns during uncertain times.

"We want to find every opportunity for our users to earn stable income," said Helen. "Whether it is on-chain yield through Mantle Vault or capital efficiency through BYUSDT, the goal is the same — make every dollar work harder so that our community can weather this period with less stress and more confidence."

Bybit believes the current market is also revealing a deeper structural change in investor behavior.

"This cycle is different. Users are not chasing 100x returns — they are looking to protect capital and generate sustainable yield. That shift is structural, not emotional."

Together With the Community

Bybit will roll out up to $10 million in fixed-income opportunities backed by stablecoins, giving users more ways to earn predictable returns during volatile markets.

"Bybit will launch throughout March to offer stablecoin earn to its community. We are here for the industry for the long haul," Helen added. "We have always believed in supporting our community — through bull markets and bear markets alike. We support stablecoin initiatives to help alleviate the financial pressure our users face during uncertain times. We invest in CSR and ecosystem development because a thriving industry benefits everyone. This commitment is unwavering — it is fundamental to Bybit's identity."

Bybit believes moments of uncertainty define who an industry truly is. The company's teams remain connected around the clock, communicating openly with partners and users, prioritizing transparency, and acting quickly to keep the community informed and confident.

