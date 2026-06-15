Bybit Unveils Exclusive Referral Campaign Following SpaceX IPO

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled Starship Launch: Referral Space Race, a limited-time referral campaign offering up to $4,850 per user for the top referrer. Starting today until July 12, 2026, the month-long event marks SpaceX's high-profile debut in public markets on June 12, 2026.

Bybit Unveils Exclusive Referral Campaign Following Successful SpaceX Tokenized IPO Launch

To participate, eligible Bybit users may invite friends to register on Bybit via their personalized referral link. If the referee makes an initial deposit valued at $100 or more within the first 14 days, the referral is valid.

The campaign features exciting reward tracks for SpaceX fans on Bybit, bringing the total potential prize to up to $4,850 per user:

Space Elite Leaderboard : The community can access prize pools from $10,000 up to $25,000 by accumulating valid referrals. The top 200 referrer will share in a final prize pool with the most prolific participant claiming up to 1,750 USDT in airdrop.

: The community can access prize pools from $10,000 up to $25,000 by accumulating valid referrals. The top 200 referrer will share in a final prize pool with the most prolific participant claiming in airdrop. Interstellar Milestones : Eligible participants can unlock personal milestones for a chance to win from a Lucky Draw, starting with three valid referrals. With each spin, the referrer can take a chance at the top prize of $1,000 SPCX Position Airdrop , redeemable as SPACXUSDT futures trading position.

: Eligible participants can unlock personal milestones for a chance to win from a Lucky Draw, starting with three valid referrals. With each spin, the referrer can take a chance at the , redeemable as SPACXUSDT futures trading position. First Launch Bonus : First-time referrers who never invited a friend to Bybit will receive a guaranteed $6.12 USDT reward upon their first successful referral.

: First-time referrers who never invited a friend to Bybit will receive a guaranteed $6.12 USDT reward upon their first successful referral. Rookie Trading Camp : Newly referred users who complete their first trade of $100 or more will earn a lucky draw spin worth up to $100 in SPCX position airdrops.

: Newly referred users who complete their first trade of $100 or more will earn a lucky draw spin worth up to $100 in SPCX position airdrops. Evergreen Referral Cashback: On top of event-specific rewards, all valid referrals generate deposit cashback shared between referrer and invited user, alongside up to 30% trading commission from subsequent referral activity.

The SPCX Position Airdrop will only be redeemable upon the relisting of SPCXUSDT perpetual contract; the exact relisting date is subject to the latest official announcement. For more details, users may refer to Notice of Delisting and Relisting of SPCXUSDT Pre-IPO Perpetual Contract. In the event that the SPCXUSDT trading pair fails to relist as scheduled, the contract position airdrop may alternatively be applicable to opening positions on BTCUSDT; the final arrangement is subject to actual circumstances.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules and eligibility requirements, users may visit: Bybit Unveils Exclusive Referral Campaign Following Successful SpaceX Tokenized IPO Launch

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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