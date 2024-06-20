Bybit Web3 Introduces IDO 2.0 - Redefining Decentralized Fundraising with Robust User Capital Protection and Innovative Gamified Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit —one of the top three global crypto exchanges by trading volume—is excited to announce the launch of IDO 2.0, a revolutionary new system designed to empower loyal Bybit Web3 users and democratize access to lucrative Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs).

Since its launch in January 2023, Bybit Web3 IDO has rapidly emerged as a premier platform for discovering and investing in promising blockchain projects.

Key IDO Milestones

Demonstrating remarkable success, the platform has facilitated the launch of over 30 projects, attracted 1.4 million participants, and achieved an average IDO ROI exceeding an astounding 2300%. This has resulted in over $30 million in profits delivered to Bybit Web3 users across diverse chains including Ethereum, Mantle, BNB, Solana, Arbitrum, Blast, and Polygon. Bybit Web3's initial foray into the IDO space has set a high benchmark for innovation and profitability in the decentralized fundraising landscape.

New Gamifications Rewarding Loyalty and Engagement

Building on this legacy of success, IDO 2.0 breaks new ground in the industry by prioritizing Bybit Web3 users who have actively participated in the platform's ecosystem.

A unique IDO score system takes into account factors like Bybit Web3 wallet asset balance and referral program participation. Users with higher IDO scores will enjoy a significantly increased chance of winning allocations in Bybit Web3 IDOs. Additionally, the system rewards frequent IDO participants, ensuring fairer opportunities for everyone.

Enhanced User and Capital Protection with Refund Policy

Bybit Web3 prioritizes user safety and transparency. The recently introduced Refund Policy empowers participants to request full or partial refunds under specific conditions, providing flexibility and security for users.

Bybit Web3 IDO 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of IDOs. With its focus on rewarding loyal users, fairer allocation systems, and robust user protection, Bybit Web3 is paving the way for a more inclusive and secure future for decentralized fundraising.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 30 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

