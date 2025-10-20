Bybit Web3 Transforms into Bybit Alpha, A One-Click Smart Gateway to On-Chain Opportunities

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce the strategic rebrand of Bybit Web3 to Bybit Alpha to better reflect its vision and continuous innovation in the evolving on-chain landscape. Reimagining the CeDeFi experience and delivering alpha returns, Bybit Alpha brings together the power of DeFi and the simplicity of trading with Bybit.

A Powerful Alpha Radar: Unlocking early access to emerging projects with fast discovery and screening of trending community tokens and innovative assets. Users stand to enjoy the benefit of same-day listing on Bybit Alpha

Unlocking early access to emerging projects with fast discovery and screening of trending community tokens and innovative assets. Users stand to enjoy the benefit of same-day listing on Bybit Alpha Rigorous Token Selection : A strict listing process to help more high-quality, alpha-generating digital assets reach users

: A strict listing process to help more high-quality, alpha-generating digital assets reach users Simplified Trading and Unified Asset Management : Trading on-chain assets directly all in one Bybit account

: Trading on-chain assets directly all in one Bybit account Intuitive Interactive Interface: Native integration in the Bybit app and web including homescreen widgets, powerful search and a simple order flow

Frictionless Alpha Hunting

With Bybit Alpha's unique advantages , users can access the Solana on-chain ecosystem directly through the Bybit app or web portal—no separate wallet setup required, no gas token management, zero complexity. By leveraging Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), traders can freely navigate between centralized and decentralized opportunities within a single, unified platform.

Since the relaunch of Bybit Web3 in August, the new model has diversified the ways centralized exchanges can open up access to high-potential tokens for traders. With rapid listing of trending tokens, capturing the millisecond surges of emerging projects, Bybit Alpha is built on recent successes:

TUNA marked the first coordinated listing of Bybit Spot and Bybit Alpha (formerly Bybit Web3), driving a 650% increase in Bybit Alpha traffic and 56% market share on launch day

marked the first coordinated listing of Bybit Spot and Bybit Alpha (formerly Bybit Web3), driving a 650% increase in Bybit Alpha traffic and 56% market share on launch day The first-in-market Web3 listing of WLFI amplified the upside of the token's day zero surge, with Bybit Alpha (formerly Bybit Web3) empowering traders with a 30-minute advantage ahead of WLFI's spot listings

To herald in the Alpha era, Bybit will also introduce a limited-time Bybit Alpha Referral Program soon. Eligible users may sign up for the challenge and enjoy airdrop bonuses with their friends. The rewards are subject to terms and conditions.

"Bybit takes pride in staying in lockstep with our customers in a market that never stops evolving," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit. "We're seeing a clear demographic shift—more investors want access to on-chain opportunities but are held back by technical complexity and time constraints. Bybit Alpha provides a solution by combining curated alpha opportunities with institutional-grade infrastructure and the intuitive experience our users expect. It is sophisticated DeFi made accessible."

Further down the roadmap, Bybit Alpha will be pioneering Concentrated Liquidity Market Maker (CLMM) functionality directly within the UTA account by the end of 2025. With the new feature, users will be able to stake assets and earn liquidity staking yields without connecting external wallets.

The rebrand to Alpha signals Bybit's long-term commitment to bridging centralized and decentralized finance. By combining institutional-grade infrastructure with retail-friendly simplicity, Bybit Alpha empowers every user, regardless of technical expertise, to capture alpha opportunities.

To learn more about Bybit Alpha, users may visit: Bybit Alpha: The evolution of on-chain trading

#Bybit / #CryptoArk / #BybitAlpha

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800288/Bybit_Alpha_Logo.jpg