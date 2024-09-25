Campus With A Conscience Hosts UN Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation, inspiration, and dedication brought together corporate leaders, non-governmental organisations, influencers, school children, special society groups, and over 25,000 students for a three-day festival at Sunway University in support of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Photo 1: Honourable guests, international ambassadors and students participating in the Local Action for Global Goals flag parade Photo 2: Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj is a great supporter of the Sunway Campus With A Conscience initiative

As part of the ongoing Campus With A Conscience initiative, Local Action for Global Goals 2024 was held from 23-25 September, marking the 9th anniversary of the United Nations' SDGs launched in 2015. The event featured daily flag parades, performances, workshops, and a sustainable marketplace. Highlights included corporate displays from pioneering brands like HP, Decathlon, Blueshark, Uniqlo, Origins, The Body Shop, BloomThis, and many more, alongside a sustainable fashion show by Sunway College and Stylo, Fashion Design Technology Hub.

Joining the excited visitors on campus was a host of regional heads from UNICEF, United Nations, World Health Organization, members from the European Union (EU), as well as ambassadors from over 12 nations.

The noteworthy occasion also received royal approval from Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj, who visited the campus and enjoyed a live musical performance by members of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

During the event, there was an e-waste collection where Sunway staff and students were able to environmentally dispose their unwanted electrical items. Since the start of the initiative, over 37,000 kg electrical waste has been collected.

Younger participants from schools across the country were invited to enjoy an interactive "Be A SDG Scout" trail map across the campus, learning new 17 SDG facts every step of their journey of enlightenment, helping to ensure the next generation will continue to carry the message of influence and action.

One of the most unique elements of this year's event was the Garden of Hope. In support of UNICEF Malaysia and flowered by BloomThis, this initiative encouraged the community to buy flower seeds from a vending machine, plant them, and contribute to the well-being of children in Malaysia. All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF Malaysia, benefiting local underprivileged children. The vending machine was generously sponsored by Advanced Food Technologies (AFT).

Sunway University was also excited to collaborate with EU to launch the EU Pavilion, showcasing over eight dynamic booths that highlighted a wide array of EU-led initiatives in Malaysia. A standout feature of the pavilion was the "Experiential Room," offering visitors an immersive journey through the EU's rich history while envisioning a sustainable and innovative future.

The event was an overwhelming success and a great advert for Malaysia in the global world of sustainability. Professor Dato' Elizabeth Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Education said, "This event is a testament to the power of collective action. By coming together, we are not only raising awareness of pressing global issues but also fostering a culture of sustainability within our community. It is about inspiring real change and ensuring that our efforts today will lead to a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come."

Representatives of the exhibitors also shared some of the exciting moments during the event.

"The European Union is proud to partner with Sunway University in advancing our shared commitment to the United Nations' SDGs. Sunway's dedication to sustainability aligns with the EU's 2030 Agenda." European Union

"It was a wonderful opportunity for companies like Pos Malaysia to engage meaningfully with students from both universities and schools, as well as staff members, on the vital topic of sustainability. The event provided a unique platform for dialogue and interaction, allowing us to share our vision for a sustainable future." Pos Malaysia

"Our experience at the Local Action for Global Goals event has been excellent. It was inspiring to see students and staff embracing the Zero Plastic Hour campaign to eliminate single-use plastics. We hope for more events like this to boost Malaysia's sustainability efforts." Kintry

Local Action for Global Goals 2024 emphasised global collaboration to achieve the SDGs by 2030, bringing together leaders, policymakers, academics, and advocates to explore solutions for a sustainable future.

As the world comes together in united effort to meet the needs of the 17 SDGs, Malaysia as a nation can take great pride in Sunway's unique festival and its ongoing contribution to these global goals.