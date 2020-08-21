Canon India marks World Photography Day by encouraging the passion for photography

Launched #ShiftYourFocus 3.0, a campaign aimed at reminding people not to shift focus from all the good things in life, despite the ongoing pandemic

Launched #MyBestShot, a week-long contest, inclusive of Canon Maestros, Ambassadors and Canon fans and the world at large, to encourage the community's passion towards photography

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Photography Day 2020, Canon India further strengthened its commitment to encourage the community's passion for photography and celebrated the art by running a week-long contest. Titled #MyBestShot, the contest started from August 13 across Canon's social media platforms, and brought together Canon Maestros, Ambassadors, Canon fans and the world at large. The entries for the contest were accepted till 12 noon on August 19 and the winners for the same are to be announced within a month's time. The brand received more than 700 entries with a reach of 430K with an engagement rate of 36% through the digital campaign.

Further, the organization launched the third edition of its award-winning digital campaign, #ShiftYourFocus. Through this campaign, Canon India continues its endeavor to spread delight and happiness through photography, by attempting to remind everyone to not shift their focus from all the good things in life while embracing the new normal. While COVID-19 has changed the world drastically, there are smaller and different ways people have found to keep their spirits high, and this year's campaign aims to celebrate exactly that through the medium of photography.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd, said, "Photography is a beautiful form of art and has the power to be a strong medium of expression and discourse. At Canon India, it has always been our constant endeavor to celebrate this art and what it means to people by encouraging artistic expression and spreading the joy of photography across the country. This World Photography Day, we are delighted to have launched the third version of our much-acclaimed digital campaign #ShiftYourFocus. At a time when we are in the midst of some of the most difficult times, photography has become an even more prominent enabler of moments and memories. Through this extended campaign, we aim to continue in our endeavor to support the larger community by reminding everyone that although the pandemic has disrupted our lives like never before, we shouldn't lose sight of the things that have helped us add meaning to our lives."

The main aim of the #MyBestShot contest was to celebrate special memories captured by photographers using their Canon Cameras and Lenses, along with sharing a caption on what that picture means to them and the value it holds in their lives. Canon's social media handles were transformed into a beautiful canvas with entries shared from across the nation and represented a true celebration of the art, showcasing not only intricate technique, but also personal expression and appreciation of the countless beauties that the world has to offer.

Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, added, "We have witnessed the photography culture evolving in India over the years and remain committed to further nurturing the same. Taking this further, as a way to celebrate World Photography Day this year, we wanted to give all photography enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent, and that's exactly what #MyBestShot aimed to do by fostering the passion for photography in our communities. It served as a great opportunity for everyone to fuel their creative aspirations and share their art with the world. We received beautiful entries from across the country and are confident that #MyBestShot helped give a greater impetus to the culture of photography in India."

To make this initiative even more memorable and enjoyable, Canon India roped in renowned photography maestros and ambassadors including Shivang Mehta, Ajay Ben, Ankit Singh, Anega Bawa and Nitin Arora.

In addition to the digital campaign and the social media contest, Canon India also organized three different kind of webinars on World Photography Day as a way to cultivate the passion and spread the knowledge of photography across the nation. They included - a webinar on the introduction of EOS R5 for the employees of Infosys, a webinar on the basics of photography for students of Zee School Hosur and a webinar for students belonging to the Visual Communications program at SRM College Ramapuram, Chennai. Through these webinars, Canon aimed to get closer to photography enthusiasts and help them hone their skills.

