CARD91 Introduces Nimbus: Revolutionary Credit Line on UPI Stack

Simplifying the Complexity Involved in Offering and Accessing Credit

BENGALURU, India, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CARD91 , a leading Technology Service Provider in the payment issuance infrastructure space, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary Credit Line Management System (CLMS) with UPI Stack: Nimbus. Following the successful introduction of its Credit Card Management System , CARD91's latest product addresses the varied needs of Credit Issuers and their customers.

With Nimbus, Issuer Banks can effortlessly design and configure tailored credit schemes while ensuring 100% compliance with regulations. CARD91 focuses on simplifying processes for Issuers, allowing them to concentrate on their unique business aspects while efficiently managing routine tasks.

Unique Features of Nimbus:

Highly Configurable: Issuers can design and customise credit schemes—interest-free, interest-bearing, revolving credit, and EMI loans—to cater to diverse target segments. They can also add bespoke templates for fees, rewards, and repayment plans.

Modular Design: CARD91's advanced modular framework allows issuers to easily customise, expand, and integrate features, ensuring the system evolves with their business needs.

Regulatory Compliance: CARD91's Nimbus guarantees 100% compliance with regulations, preventing any deviations.

Easy Integration: Designed from first principles, Nimbus integrates seamlessly with a Bank's CBS, Mobile App, Net Banking, CRM, and other systems.

Certified for UPI 2.0: CARD91's UPI 2.0-certified switch comes pre-integrated with the CLMS, removing concerns about the additional load on existing UPI infrastructure.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, stated, "The introduction of a credit line on UPI marks a pivotal moment in the credit landscape, harnessing the convenience of UPI to empower borrowers. CARD91's Nimbus has been meticulously crafted using a design thinking approach to specifically cater to the needs of credit issuers and their customers. We are confident that our feature-rich yet straightforward offering will revolutionize how credit is accessed and utilized. Our goal is to make a meaningful contribution to enhancing access to credit in Bharat, thereby supporting nation-building"

About CARD91:

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorised Dealers. The company helps them issue various payment instruments (PPI, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers. This enables faster decision-making, enhanced control, and better transaction visibility. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for Issuers.

For more information, visit CARD91's website

