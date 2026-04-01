CARD91 Launches VerifyIQ to Strengthen Risk-Aligned Onboarding for the BFSI Sector

Built for the BFSI sector, VerifyIQ combines unified verification, early fraud visibility, and real-time confidence scoring to support faster, policy-aligned customer onboarding decisions.

BANGALORE, India, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CARD91 announced the launch of VerifyIQ, an AI-powered verification intelligence platform designed to help banks, NBFCs, and insurance/reinsurance companies make faster, more accurate, and policy-aligned onboarding decisions. Built with an AI-first approach, VerifyIQ brings together multi-source data aggregation, AI and machine learning-led data processing with confidence scoring, and configurable decision workflows in a single operating layer for verification-led decisioning.

Addressing Fragmented Verification Workflows

As financial institutions continue to scale digital onboarding across diverse use cases—account opening, borrower onboarding, card issuance, merchant onboarding, and insurance policyholder onboarding, among others—verification often remains fragmented across multiple systems and data sources. Many institutions still depend on siloed KYC checks that are not designed for modern fraud detection, along with sequential workflows and manual review layers that slow decision-making, increase operational effort, and reduce early visibility into fraud risk. These inefficiencies can lead to longer onboarding timelines, case backlogs, compliance friction, and increased exposure to synthetic identity fraud and related risks.

Built for Regulated Entities

VerifyIQ supports use cases across onboarding, underwriting, and verification-led risk evaluation for banks, NBFCs, and insurers.

For Banks, it helps accelerate account onboarding, lending decisions, card issuance, and merchant identification and MCC classification through integrated verification and early fraud detection.

it helps accelerate account onboarding, lending decisions, card issuance, and merchant identification and MCC classification through integrated verification and early fraud detection. For NBFCs, it serves as a strong filter during loan origination with real-time identity, income, and behavior-led risk assessment.

it serves as a strong filter during loan origination with real-time identity, income, and behavior-led risk assessment. For Life and General Insurers, it supports more informed underwriting of proposers through structured verification across identity, assets, and beneficiary data. VerifyIQ integrates with an insurer's or reinsurer's existing underwriting system.

Extending CARD91's Infrastructure Stack

As CARD91 expanded its infrastructure offerings across cards, UPI, credit, and other financial workflows, one critical gap remained in the onboarding stack before downstream issuance, underwriting, and activation decisions could be made: a unified verification intelligence layer that not only pulls data from diverse sources, but also analyzes data consistency and distills it into a single, decision-ready Confidence Risk Score. While institutions could launch and manage financial products at scale, verification and risk assessment often continued to rely on fragmented external checks that were difficult to interpret quickly, or on manual review processes that were time-consuming, expensive, and cumbersome. VerifyIQ has been built to address this unmet need by connecting identity, fraud, and risk signals into a single decision-ready layer that strengthens onboarding and origination workflows.

"Financial institutions today need more than isolated verification checks; they need decision-ready intelligence built into core workflows," said Ajay Pandey, Founder & CEO, CARD91. "VerifyIQ is designed to help risk and compliance teams move faster with stronger confidence, earlier fraud visibility, and a more unified approach to onboarding decisioning. This reflects a broader shift toward infrastructure that not only processes workflows, but also improves the quality of decisions within them while enhancing productivity at scale."

With the launch of VerifyIQ, CARD91 continues to expand its intelligence-led infrastructure offerings for the financial ecosystem. The company remains focused on helping regulated institutions build more agile, scalable, and future-ready operations across verification, risk, and compliance workflows.

About CARD91

CARD91 is a payments and user onboarding infrastructure provider, enabling regulated entities launch and scale customer programs with ease. The platform supports seamless onboarding journeys, fraud detection, credit decisioning, card issuance (credit, prepaid, forex), and UPI stack (issuance and acquiring), helping institutions operate with greater speed, control, and efficiency. Built by a team of bankers and technologists, proudly Made in India, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit https://card91.io/ or contact [email protected] .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg