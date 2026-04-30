Catch It While You Can: The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport Launches Shilla's Summer Catch & Win Campaign

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The Shilla Duty Free

30 Apr, 2026, 15:22 IST

Travellers and transit passengers at Singapore Changi Airport stand to enjoy guaranteed prizes, exclusive vouchers, and a daily grand prize of $200 Shilla vouchers without minimum spend — on top of duty-free prices across beauty and fragrance at The Shilla Duty Free.

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport invites all travellers to join in on its latest Shilla's Summer Catch & Win campaign — a 100% sure-win promotion offering guaranteed prizes, instant-use return vouchers of up to S$200, and exclusive offers for transit passengers. Running until 27 May 2026, it is the perfect opportunity to enjoy additional savings on top of duty-free prices across premium beauty and fragrance, whether passing through or departing from Singapore.

In-Store Promotion: Catch & Win Returns Bigger This Season

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Summer Catch and Win Campaign at The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport
Summer Catch and Win Campaign at The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport

From now until 27 May, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$250 in a single transaction are entitled to participate in the Catch-&-Win game — where every attempt is guaranteed a prize. Rewards are distributed as Shilla return vouchers, redeemable immediately within the same shopping trip, with prizes of up to S$200 in return vouchers to be won.

In celebration of the Labour Day holiday period, The Shilla Duty Free will waive the minimum spend requirement from now until 3 May 2026, allowing all travellers to participate in the sure-win experience with any purchase.

Transit Passenger Exclusive: S$10 Off

Transit and transfer passengers travelling through Singapore Changi Airport can also enjoy an exclusive S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$100 at participating The Shilla Duty Free Cosmetics & Perfumes transit stores.*

Designed for passengers on the go, the promotion offers travellers another reason to maximize their airport shopping experience — even during a short layover.

*Transit and transfer passengers are required to present both outbound and inbound boarding passes before purchase to be entitled to the promotion.

Key Dates & Promotions Summary

Promotions

Period

Details

Catch & Win — Min. S$250 Spend

 

Now – 27 May 2026

 

(Minimum spend waived from now till 3 May 2026)

Participate in the Catch & Win to get up to S$200 in return vouchers, which can be used on the same day.

Transit Passenger Exclusive

Now – 27 May 2026

S$10 off with min. S$100 spend (transit passengers only)

The promotion is subject to limited redemptions. T&Cs apply. For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/shilladutyfreesg/.

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