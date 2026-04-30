Catch It While You Can: The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport Launches Shilla's Summer Catch & Win Campaign

Travellers and transit passengers at Singapore Changi Airport stand to enjoy guaranteed prizes, exclusive vouchers, and a daily grand prize of $200 Shilla vouchers without minimum spend — on top of duty-free prices across beauty and fragrance at The Shilla Duty Free.

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport invites all travellers to join in on its latest Shilla's Summer Catch & Win campaign — a 100% sure-win promotion offering guaranteed prizes, instant-use return vouchers of up to S$200, and exclusive offers for transit passengers. Running until 27 May 2026, it is the perfect opportunity to enjoy additional savings on top of duty-free prices across premium beauty and fragrance, whether passing through or departing from Singapore.

In-Store Promotion: Catch & Win Returns Bigger This Season

Summer Catch and Win Campaign at The Shilla Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport (PRNewsfoto/The Shilla Duty Free)

From now until 27 May, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$250 in a single transaction are entitled to participate in the Catch-&-Win game — where every attempt is guaranteed a prize. Rewards are distributed as Shilla return vouchers, redeemable immediately within the same shopping trip, with prizes of up to S$200 in return vouchers to be won.

In celebration of the Labour Day holiday period, The Shilla Duty Free will waive the minimum spend requirement from now until 3 May 2026, allowing all travellers to participate in the sure-win experience with any purchase.

Transit Passenger Exclusive: S$10 Off

Transit and transfer passengers travelling through Singapore Changi Airport can also enjoy an exclusive S$10 off with a minimum spend of S$100 at participating The Shilla Duty Free Cosmetics & Perfumes transit stores.*

Designed for passengers on the go, the promotion offers travellers another reason to maximize their airport shopping experience — even during a short layover.

*Transit and transfer passengers are required to present both outbound and inbound boarding passes before purchase to be entitled to the promotion.

Key Dates & Promotions Summary

Promotions Period Details Catch & Win — Min. S$250 Spend Now – 27 May 2026 (Minimum spend waived from now till 3 May 2026) Participate in the Catch & Win to get up to S$200 in return vouchers, which can be used on the same day. Transit Passenger Exclusive Now – 27 May 2026 S$10 off with min. S$100 spend (transit passengers only)

The promotion is subject to limited redemptions. T&Cs apply. For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/shilladutyfreesg/ .

SOURCE The Shilla Duty Free