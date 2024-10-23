CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

News provided by

CCTV+

23 Oct, 2024, 13:16 IST

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from CCTV+:

Want to cool down in the hot summer? Better to explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley. In this wonderful green garden, you can meet muntjacs and birds. The ancient legend of Shennong tasted herbs is also updated in "the most beautiful Chinese factory". In this summer, Yijun discovered the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley in Nanchang, Jiangxi. Let's worship the Statue of Shennong, enjoy the fragrance of TCM materials, and read the myth of "green wisdom" in Jiangxi!                                                                                                                       

Continue Reading

Over the past 20 years of operation, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley has been adhering to the concept of "natural authenticity and green ecology" in building the factory. In the entire process of promoting green ecology, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley uses renewable energy sources to significantly reduce energy consumption, which can save 2,200 tons of carbon a year just with this alone. Additionally, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley has reduced energy consumption in the production process through continuous improvement efforts. This has achieved at least 5 million economic benefits of energy saving and consumption reduction in the past five years.

Also from this source

CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause ...
CCTV+: Chinese Diplomatic Missions Host National Day Receptions

CCTV+: Chinese Diplomatic Missions Host National Day Receptions

Chinese diplomatic missions across the globe have been hosting events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics