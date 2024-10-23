CCTV+: Explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from CCTV+:

Want to cool down in the hot summer? Better to explore the Wizard of Oz in Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley. In this wonderful green garden, you can meet muntjacs and birds. The ancient legend of Shennong tasted herbs is also updated in "the most beautiful Chinese factory". In this summer, Yijun discovered the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley in Nanchang, Jiangxi. Let's worship the Statue of Shennong, enjoy the fragrance of TCM materials, and read the myth of "green wisdom" in Jiangxi!

Over the past 20 years of operation, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley has been adhering to the concept of "natural authenticity and green ecology" in building the factory. In the entire process of promoting green ecology, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley uses renewable energy sources to significantly reduce energy consumption, which can save 2,200 tons of carbon a year just with this alone. Additionally, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Valley has reduced energy consumption in the production process through continuous improvement efforts. This has achieved at least 5 million economic benefits of energy saving and consumption reduction in the past five years.

