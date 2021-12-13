CCTV+: The fantastic charm of Jiangxi China

The Jiangxi series of short videos "Clock Up" and "On the Move" respectively reflect the achievements of Jiangxi Province in poverty alleviation, economic growth, ecological civilization construction and cultural inheritance.

The "Clock Up" series contains four short videos. The first video is about how a once poverty-stricken village in east China's Jiangxi Province was able to take the lead in shaking off the shackles of poverty, becoming the first area in the country to complete the feat. Another one is a guidance of Ruijin, which is a city in east China's Jiangxi Province. It is a sacred place of the Chinese revolution and once the birthplace of the Chinese Soviet Republic. The third video recounts Fuzhou, the hometown of Chinese folk opera. The last video shows Jiangxi tea, the best gift nature brings to the honest and kind-hearted people there.

There are four videos in the "On the Move" series, The first short video is about Jiangzhong, a pharmaceutical company based in east China's Jiangxi Province, which was among the first in the country to begin working on indigestion treatment. The second video is an introduction of China-Hakka Round House. The next one introduces three teachers in Fuzhou City of east China's Jiangxi Province who have revealed their teaching philosophies. The last video exhibits craftsmen fascinated by the ancient skill of pottery making, which requires perfection in every step of the process, and how they are still making a living manufacturing porcelain in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The above contents describe the technological innovation, economic development and people life of Jiangxi Province. In addition, it combines the morning sunlight, mountains, rivers and other natural scenery to show the ecological civilization construction of Jiangxi Province.

SOURCE CCTV+