CCTV+: Xi Outlines Main Directions for Developing New Quality Productive Forces

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has conducted in-depth fieldwork and inspections at the production frontline over the past year, outlining the breakthroughs and main directions for developing new quality productive forces.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has attached great importance to the development of AI and made a series of important instructions during the year.

Speed Speed

In April 2025, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a group study session, which focused on strengthening the development and regulation of AI.

During the session, Xi stressed the need to comprehensively advance technological innovation, industrial development, and application empowerment in AI, improve regulatory systems and mechanisms, and firmly maintain the initiative in AI development and governance.

Only four days after the group study session, Xi embarked on a trip to learn firsthand about the development of AI.

During his inspection tour in Shanghai in late April last year, he visited the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center.

"This undertaking of AI is part of our endeavors to advance Chinese modernization, build China into a strong country, and realize the great cause of national rejuvenation, and the hope lies in all of you," said Xi.

During an inspection tour to Bensteel Group in northeast China's Liaoning Province in January last year, Xi stressed that the steel industry is an important fundamental industry of the country, crucial for the nation's real economy.

When inspecting Luoyang Bearing Group in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province in May, Xi said that modern manufacturing relies on sci-tech empowerment.

"China has always adhered to the path of developing the real economy. From the past reliance on imported matches, soap and iron, to now becoming the world's largest manufacturing country with the most complete industrial categories, we have taken the right path. To truly realize Chinese modernization, we must continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector and master manufacturing technologies independently," Xi said.

In a conversation with workers at the Yangquan Valve Co., Ltd during his inspection tour in north China's Shanxi Province in July last year, Xi said that the real economy should not be abandoned, nor should the traditional industries, whiling stressing industrial transformation and upgrading through technological innovation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjGBVvhDOco