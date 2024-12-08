CCTV+: Yuhang Journey ǀ Follow Olivier to Explore Ancient Liangzhu and Savor Jingshan Tea

News provided by

CCTV+

08 Dec, 2024, 19:22 IST

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hello everyone, this is Laolu…" Olivier, a Frenchman who has lived in China for 30 years, speaks fluent Chinese and is a natural in front of the camera. When asked why he came to Yuhang, Olivier laughed and said, "There are too many things worth exploring here, such as Liangzhu culture. Of course, good tea is also one thing."

Continue Reading

In the series "Report on China: Focus on Yuhang," Olivier was specially invited to be the Yuhang broadcaster. Through his perspective, we'll delve into the rich and vibrant history and culture of Yuhang, explore Liangzhu culture, savor Jingshan tea, and experience the enduring charm of Chinese civilization.

Liangzhu culture is one of the most significant ancient cultures in Zhejiang. As the capital of the ancient Zhejiang Kingdom, Liangzhu's urban planning, production methods, and exquisite jade artifacts make it a dazzling gem of Neolithic culture. Meanwhile, Yuhang's Jingshan Tea Garden holds a prominent place in the world of tea culture.

In this program, we'll first visit the Ruins of Liangzhu City to explore this historical treasure and observe its intricate cultural relics up close. Then, we'll head to Jingshan Tea Garden, retracing the footsteps of the "Father of Tea," Lu Yu, alongside Olivier, and immerse ourselves in the splendid traditions of Jingshan tea culture.

Also from this source

CMG's Video Media Forum aims to advance collaboration, amplify voices of Global South

CMG's Video Media Forum aims to advance collaboration, amplify voices of Global South

The 12th Global Video Media Forum (VMF), which opened in Quanzhou City of east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday, has yielded many significant...
CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

Everyone holds a fairy tale deep in their heart, dreaming of a colorful castle where wishes come true. Do you think it's just a fantasy? In Yunhe...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Internet Technology

Internet Technology

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Travel

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics