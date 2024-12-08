CCTV+: Yuhang Journey ǀ Follow Olivier to Explore Ancient Liangzhu and Savor Jingshan Tea

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hello everyone, this is Laolu…" Olivier, a Frenchman who has lived in China for 30 years, speaks fluent Chinese and is a natural in front of the camera. When asked why he came to Yuhang, Olivier laughed and said, "There are too many things worth exploring here, such as Liangzhu culture. Of course, good tea is also one thing."

In the series "Report on China: Focus on Yuhang," Olivier was specially invited to be the Yuhang broadcaster. Through his perspective, we'll delve into the rich and vibrant history and culture of Yuhang, explore Liangzhu culture, savor Jingshan tea, and experience the enduring charm of Chinese civilization.

Liangzhu culture is one of the most significant ancient cultures in Zhejiang. As the capital of the ancient Zhejiang Kingdom, Liangzhu's urban planning, production methods, and exquisite jade artifacts make it a dazzling gem of Neolithic culture. Meanwhile, Yuhang's Jingshan Tea Garden holds a prominent place in the world of tea culture.

In this program, we'll first visit the Ruins of Liangzhu City to explore this historical treasure and observe its intricate cultural relics up close. Then, we'll head to Jingshan Tea Garden, retracing the footsteps of the "Father of Tea," Lu Yu, alongside Olivier, and immerse ourselves in the splendid traditions of Jingshan tea culture.