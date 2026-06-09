Celebal Technologies raises ₹50 crore from BlackSoil Capital

MUMBAI, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaipur based Celebal Technologies, a global leader in enterprise data and AI solutions, has raised ₹50 crore in debt funding from BlackSoil Capital, one of India's leading alternative credit platforms. The facility is structured as strategic balance sheet capital, providing liquidity buffer and financial flexibility as the company continues to scale its global operations.

BlackSoil Logo

The funding is not tied to a specific expansion initiative. Instead, it reflects Celebal's approach to staying well-capitalised and prepared for external uncertainties, including geopolitical volatility and market disruptions, while maintaining uninterrupted execution across its enterprise engagements.

The raise follows the successful repayment of its earlier debt facility and comes alongside improved profitability, underscoring the company's disciplined approach to capital management and consistent operating performance.

Hemant Mathur, CFO, Celebal Technologies, said: "This facility aligns with our philosophy of staying well-capitalised and prepared. Having strengthened our operating performance and honoured our previous obligations, we are approaching this from a position of strength. It enables us to remain focused on execution while staying resilient to external disruptions."

Ankur Bansal, Managing Director, BlackSoil, said: "Celebal's consistency in execution, improving profitability, and disciplined approach to capital make them a strong partner. This facility reflects our confidence in their ability to scale sustainably while maintaining financial prudence."

Headquartered in Jaipur and co-founded in 2016 by Anupam Gupta and Anirudh Kala, Celebal Technologies specialises in data science, AI, and enterprise cloud solutions. The company has built a strong presence in the IT sector, helping enterprises improve business efficiency through capabilities in data engineering, cloud transformation, supply chain analytics, and AI-led automation.

Celebal Technologies has demonstrated strong growth, with a revenue CAGR of ~81% from FY21 to FY26, supported by strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks, enabling it to scale innovation and expand its global client base.

About Celebal Technologies

Celebal Technologies is a global leader in Data & AI and Enterprise Solutions, driving digital transformation and enterprise reinvention. With a strong global footprint across AMER (North America, LATAM), Europe, the Middle East, and APAC (India, SEA, Australia, Japan), the company delivers solutions that are both locally relevant and globally informed.

As a trusted partner to Databricks, Microsoft Azure, AWS, SAP, and Sigma, Celebal Tech modernizes ERP and data platforms through accelerators and scalable, cloud-native architectures. Backed by 3,000+ professionals, including 1,500+ Databricks certifications, the company delivers measurable business outcomes at scale.

Celebal Tech leverages these collaborations to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower enterprises worldwide in their digital journey. Its extensive suite of advanced offerings includes Data Engineering, Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, Industry Data Models, Infrastructure & Data Warehouse Migration, SAP Extend & Innovate, App Modernization, and Enterprise Cloud Integration. This positions Celebal Technologies at the forefront of integrating traditional enterprise systems with modern cloud innovation.

Read more at https://celebaltech.com/ | https://www.linkedin.com/company/celebaltechnologies/

About BlackSoil

Established in 2016, BlackSoil is a leading alternative credit platform comprising an RBI-registered systemically important NBFC and a SEBI-registered AIF. With Assets Under Management (AUM) of $250 million and an A- (Stable) / A2+ rating from ICRA, BlackSoil has built a strong underwriting and repayment track record serving MSMEs, emerging corporates, and financial institutions across India and Southeast Asian Markets.

The platform provides alternative credit solutions to fast-growing and underserved new-economy businesses across short- and long-term capital needs. Its portfolio includes eleven unicorns and fourteen publicly listed companies.

BlackSoil integrates ESG principles across its investment lifecycle, with a focus on responsible capital deployment, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic growth. It is backed by leading global DFIs and institutional investors, including FMO, Gray Matters Capital, and Triodos Investment Management, along with the family offices of Allcargo Logistics, Navneet Education, and Mahavir Agency.

Read more at www.blacksoil.co.in | www.linkedin.com/company/blacksoil-capital