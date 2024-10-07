Celebrate Women's Cricket! Fun88 Launches ₹75 Lakhs T20 World Cup Betting Bonanza

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88 is rolling out a massive promotion for cricket fans during the T20 Women's World Cup, offering ₹75 Lakhs in free bets. Running from October 3rd to October 20th, bettors across India can place bets and win daily and mega prizes on Fun88 Sports.

Daily Prizes:

Win Big in T20 Women's World Cup: ₹75 Lakhs in Prizes

160 winners will be selected every day, with rewards based on the previous day's bets. Here's the breakdown:

10 winners : ₹50,000 in free bets.

: ₹50,000 in free bets. 50 winners : ₹100,000 in free bets.

: ₹100,000 in free bets. 100 winners: ₹50,000 in free bets.

Mega Prizes:

Bettors who place bets on every T20 Women's World Cup match have the chance to win mega prizes. The top 200 winners with the highest cumulative bets will earn substantial free bets.

Positions 1-10 : ₹10,00,000 in free bets.

: ₹10,00,000 in free bets. Positions 11-35 : ₹1,250,000 in free bets.

: ₹1,250,000 in free bets. Positions 36-85 : ₹1,000,000 in free bets.

: ₹1,000,000 in free bets. Positions 86-185: ₹1,000,000 in free bets.

With ₹75 Lakhs in total prizes, Fun88 is turning the T20 Women's World Cup into an exciting opportunity for cricket enthusiasts. Place bets, enjoy the action, and win big!

Bio:

Fun88 offers a comprehensive gaming experience with live casinos, slot games, and a sportsbook. It also features popular instant games like Aviator and Plinko, catering to diverse entertainment preferences.

