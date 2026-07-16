CES Award-Winning Superheat H1C Opens Pre-Orders for World's First Bitcoin-Mining Water Heater

The Superheat H1C measured 38.4 dB(A) during water heating in laboratory acoustic testing, comparable to a quiet library.

Today, that idea moves from theory to reality. Following its award-winning debut at CES 2026, Superheat has officially opened Founding Batch preorders for the Superheat H1C, the world's first computing-powered water heater, allowing homeowners to generate Bitcoin while producing the same hot water they already use every day.

Homeowners can secure one of the first production units with a fully credited $199 deposit.

Turning an Everyday Expense into a Household Asset

A traditional electric water heater is one of the largest energy-consuming appliances in the home, typically accounting for around 18% of household electricity use. Once the water is heated, the value of that electricity is gone.

Superheat reimagines that equation. Rather than converting electricity directly into heat, the H1C allows the electricity to perform valuable computational work first. The system then captures more than 99% of the heat naturally generated during that process to produce household hot water.

The same electricity now delivers two outcomes instead of one: reliable hot water and Bitcoin generation. Instead of simply paying to heat water, homeowners now have an opportunity to offset part of that everyday energy cost.

Why Now?

The idea of using computing hardware to heat water has existed for decades. What didn't exist was a practical economic model. Today, advances in high-performance Bitcoin computing, efficient liquid cooling, and modern thermal management have made it possible to transform what was once considered wasted heat into useful household energy.

For the first time, a water heater can create value before producing heat.

"For generations, we've accepted that home appliances simply consume electricity," said Xin Yan, CEO of Superheat. "We believe that assumption is outdated. Electricity should create more value before it becomes heat. That's the idea behind Superheat."

Designed for Real Homes

Although powered by ASIC Bitcoin mining hardware, the Superheat H1C was engineered first and foremost as a premium home appliance.

Key features include:

Captures more than 99% of computational heat for household hot water

for household hot water Whisper-quiet operation tested at 38.4 dB(A) during water heating, comparable to a quiet library

during water heating, comparable to a quiet library Plug-and-play installation and maintenance using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems

using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems Smart mobile app for monitoring water temperature, energy usage, and Bitcoin production

Premium modern design suitable for everyday residential environments

Homeowners don't need to change how they use hot water. They simply gain more value from the electricity they already consume.

Founding Batch Now Available

The Founding Batch isn't simply the first production run. It's the first step toward a future where household electricity works as intelligently as the rest of the modern home.

Founding customers receive:

Exclusive launch price of $2,999

Fully credited $199 reservation

Priority production allocation

Estimated delivery beginning in Q4 2026, ahead of the winter holiday season

Reservations are now open at www.superheat.xyz.

About Superheat

Superheat is redefining home appliances for the computing age. By repurposing computational waste heat into daily household thermal energy, Superheat creates award-winning home appliances that lower living costs, reduce energy waste, and empower everyday consumers through decentralized technology.

Media Contact

Julie Xu

Chief Operating Officer, Superheat

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.superheat.xyz

Media Kit: www.superheat.xyz