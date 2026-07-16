CES Award-Winning Superheat H1C Opens Pre-Orders for World's First Bitcoin-Mining Water Heater

Meet the world's first Bitcoin water heater, designed to turn one of your home's biggest monthly expenses into an appliance that can help pay you back.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, electric water heaters have done exactly one thing: convert electricity directly into heat. It was simple, reliable, and nearly impossible to improve. But what if the same electricity could bring extra value before becoming heat without changing the amount of hot water your home receives?
Today, that idea moves from theory to reality. Following its award-winning debut at CES 2026, Superheat has officially opened Founding Batch preorders for the Superheat H1C, the world's first computing-powered water heater, allowing homeowners to generate Bitcoin while producing the same hot water they already use every day.
Homeowners can secure one of the first production units with a fully credited $199 deposit.
Turning an Everyday Expense into a Household Asset
A traditional electric water heater is one of the largest energy-consuming appliances in the home, typically accounting for around 18% of household electricity use. Once the water is heated, the value of that electricity is gone.
Superheat reimagines that equation. Rather than converting electricity directly into heat, the H1C allows the electricity to perform valuable computational work first. The system then captures more than 99% of the heat naturally generated during that process to produce household hot water.
The same electricity now delivers two outcomes instead of one: reliable hot water and Bitcoin generation. Instead of simply paying to heat water, homeowners now have an opportunity to offset part of that everyday energy cost.
Why Now?
The idea of using computing hardware to heat water has existed for decades. What didn't exist was a practical economic model. Today, advances in high-performance Bitcoin computing, efficient liquid cooling, and modern thermal management have made it possible to transform what was once considered wasted heat into useful household energy.
For the first time, a water heater can create value before producing heat.
"For generations, we've accepted that home appliances simply consume electricity," said Xin Yan, CEO of Superheat. "We believe that assumption is outdated. Electricity should create more value before it becomes heat. That's the idea behind Superheat."
Designed for Real Homes
Although powered by ASICBitcoin mining hardware, the Superheat H1C was engineered first and foremost as a premium home appliance.
Key features include:
Captures more than 99% of computational heat for household hot water
Whisper-quiet operation tested at38.4 dB(A) during water heating, comparable to a quiet library
Plug-and-play installation and maintenance using standard residential electrical and plumbing systems
Smart mobile app for monitoring water temperature, energy usage, and Bitcoin production
Premium modern design suitable for everyday residential environments
Homeowners don't need to change how they use hot water. They simply gain more value from the electricity they already consume.
Founding Batch Now Available
The Founding Batch isn't simply the first production run. It's the first step toward a future where household electricity works as intelligently as the rest of the modern home.
Founding customers receive:
Exclusive launch price of $2,999
Fully credited $199 reservation
Priority production allocation
Estimated delivery beginning in Q4 2026, ahead of the winter holiday season
Superheat is redefining home appliances for the computing age. By repurposing computational waste heat into daily household thermal energy, Superheat creates award-winning home appliances that lower living costs, reduce energy waste, and empower everyday consumers through decentralized technology.
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