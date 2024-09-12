CGI wins two awards at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards®

CGI recognized for its innovative implementation of learner-centric development programs

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI, (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been awarded a Gold and Silver Brandon Hall Group HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Award® in India. These awards recognize CGI's commitment in developing and implementing learning and development programs, strategies, and tools that achieve tangible results for learners.

The Gold award was achieved for CGI's campus learning initiative developed in partnership with StackRoute . This bootcamp initiative by NIIT (National Institute of Information Technology) trains programmers in digital emerging technologies. The Silver award was given for CGI's internal learning initiatives, in partnership with FocusU , which support the building of high-performance teams.

Both awards, from the globally renowned US-based human capital management research and advisory services firm, have been awarded for a category that acknowledges workplace learning programs that combine multiple methods and integrate instructor-led training with digital learning to enable self-paced online sessions in real time.

"This recognition is a testament to CGI's unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where learning and development are at the heart of our organizational ethos. Continuous learning and innovation empowers our consultants and professionals to advance their careers and deliver exceptional value to our clients through strategic partnerships," said Sarika Pradhan, Vice President, Human Resources, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

