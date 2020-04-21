Chandigarh University Announces Rs 5 Crore COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme

Under the COVID-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme, 10% seats in all the under-graduate and post-graduate programs offered by Chandigarh University would be reserved for the wards of COVID-19 Warriors and the students admitted under this category would be eligible for 10% fee rebate throughout the entire duration of the program.

While giving details about the initiative, Satnam Sandhu added, "COVID-19 warriors are everyday superheroes and the entire nation owes them a tremendous debt of gratitude by taking care of the future of their children and the COVID-19 Warrior Scholarship announced by Chandigarh University is just a small attempt to recognize and express our gratefulness towards such persons who, without caring about themselves, are serving others because for them, call of duty is paramount."

Ever since the lockdown, Chandigarh University has kicked off CU-AID Campaign, under which cooked meals are being distributed twice a day to 2000 poor and needy in Chandigarh and Mohali. The University team is also carrying out distribution drives of hand sanitizer and till date have distributed 3500 liters of sanitizers to different organizations which includes AIIMS New Delhi, Punjab Police, old age homes, orphanages and villages of Chandigarh and Mohali. In support of District Administration Mohali, Chandigarh University has also set-up Punjab's largest Isolation Facility at Gharuan which has a capacity of 1000 beds. University volunteers have also reached out to feed stray animals who have been under distress due to lack of availability of food during lockdown.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157231/COVID_19_scholarship_scheme_launch.jpg

SOURCE Chandigarh University