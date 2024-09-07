Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, Justice Deepak Gupta & Justice Vikram Aggarwal inaugurate 'Madhyastha' Centre of Excellence at Chandigarh University

'Madhyastha' Centre of Excellence at Chandigarh on Alternative Dispute Resolution will equip students with knowledge of law & practical skills of conflict resolution, says Justice Deepak Gupta

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step forward in enhancing education, skills, and expertise in the field of mediation, Madhyastha- Centre of Excellence on ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) was inaugurated at the Chandigarh University campus by Punjab and Haryana High Court judges, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Vikram Aggarwal in the in the august presence of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Vikram Aggarwal and MP Rajya Sabha & Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu inaugurating ‘Madhyastha- Centre of Excellence’ at Chandigarh University.

The other dignitaries present on the occasion included Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Mohd Imran, Director Academics, University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and Dr Komal Vig, Dean, UILS and Prof (Dr) OP Midha, Director (Administration), UILS.

After the inauguration, in his keynote address to the law students of Chandigarh University, chief guest Justice Deepak Gupta said this Centre represents not only a milestone but a significant contribution to the future of law and justice in India.

Justice Deepak Gupta said Indian judiciary is currently overwhelmed with an enormous backlog of cases over 5.7 crore cases pending across various courts in the country in addition to cases pending before numerous tribunals.

"So you can just imagine the volume of work and this traditional court system alone is not likely to cope-up with this work. In the background, this ADR mechanism such a mediation, arbitration, Lok Adalats etc become essential for providing the timely and peaceful resolution where the both parties can reach a mutual settlement," he said.

Justice Deepak Gupta said the establishment of this Centre of Excellence will offer CU students hands-on experience of live mediation cases where students will work alongside the experienced mediators. "This practical exposure will be very very valuable. This Centre will foster a culture of peaceful conflict resolution which students will carry in their careers whether as advocates, judges, corporate lawyers or as public servants," he added.

Congratulating UILS of Chandigarh University for the initiative, Justice Deepak Gupta said, "The legacy of this centre will extend far beyond the campus, impacting the future of legal education and justice in India for years to come,".

In his keynote address, chief guest Justice Vikram Aggarwal said the setting up of Madhyastha- Centre of Excellence on ADR at Chandigarh University is an initiative which is not only a testament to the progressive outlook of the institution which has been ranked among the top private universities in the country but also a vital step in fostering a culture of constructive dialogue for peaceful conflict resolution.

"In today's world the importance of mediation cannot be overstated. The judicial system is overburdened with staggering number of cases some of which can take years or decades to resolve. Mediation provides a more confidential, less adversarial, most cost effective alternative to conflict resolution. Many countries have now adopted mediation as essential part of their legal system requiring parties to try mediation before litigation," he said.

"As we launch Madhyastha, the mediation cell in this university, let us remember that it's not just an initiative but a movement for a peaceful society where conflicts are resolved through conversation, compromise, rather than hostility and litigation. I congratulate and commend the Chandigarh University for establishing this mediation center," Justice Vikram Aggarwal added.

Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to CU Chancellor, said this a historic day in Chandigarh University as the setting up of this Centre of Excellence will not only solve small problems from family disputes to other such disputes but will also give idea of the core values of the university including human dignity, empathy, humility and giving.

Prof. (Dr.) Mohd Imran, Director Academics (UILS) said, "Through this Centre of Excellence, we are eager to create opportunities for our students by equipping them with cutting-edge technology and skills to enhance access to justice. We take pride in continuing Chandigarh University's legacy of setting benchmarks of excellence,".

Besides spreading awareness about ADR and Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) among the masses, "Madhyastha- Centre of Excellence' will train law students in the art of mediation and negotiation, establish an interface between artificial intelligence with ADR and ODR, encourage students to take up the practice of ADR and ODR after graduation.

About Chandigarh University



Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499234/Inaugurating_Madhyastha.jpg