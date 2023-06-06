Chandigarh University bags 16 medals at Khelo India University Games

Chandigarh University wins 7 gold medals in Khelo India University games

CU clinches title of overall champion in weightlifting (women) at Khelo India

CHANDIGARH, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University (CU) students performed impressively well and bagged 16 medals during the third edition of Khelo India University Games which concluded on June 3 (Saturday) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The university won 7 gold medals and an overall trophy in weightlifting (women) during the 10-day-long games held in Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida, and Gorakhpur. CU participated in eleven games with a contingent of 82 students who made the mark through their incredible performance in various competitions at the grand stage.

Chandigarh University Women’s team while receiving the ‘Weightlifting Overall Trophy’ at Khelo India University Games 2023

The Valedictory function of the games was held at the Techno Stadium Pavilion Ground of IIT BHU in Varanasi. It was attended by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister. The games began with a jubilant opening ceremony in Lucknow on May 25.

Contributing to Indian Government's Khelo India initiative, focused on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country, Chandigarh University secured 7 Gold medals with one each in Athletics, Fencing, Rowing, Weightlifting, and Wrestling. The university bagged 5 Silver - one each in Kabaddi, Rowing, Swimming, Table Tennis, and Wrestling – and 4 Bronze, including 2 in Rowing and one each in Weightlifting and Wrestling.

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is an inter-university meet where athletes representing different institutes from all over the country vie for medals in a variety of sporting events. It is a part of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative, which is focused on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.

The Chandigarh University (CU) students who won gold medals are – Malak Singh (rowing), Harvinder Singh Cheema (Rowing), Vijay Malik (wrestling - men), Prince (athletics), Akash Kumar (fencing), and Ashwani (weightlifting). The university has a long tradition of guiding students in various fields apart from academics and has been providing state-of-the-art sports facilities to them.

Congratulating the athletes for their achievements, Chandigarh University Pro-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) R.S. Bawa said," Games and sports play an integral role in student life as they not only get you fame but also help in inculcating basic values like teamwork, leadership, accountability, patience, and self-confidence along with preparing them to face life challenges. Chandigarh University takes the responsibility of mentoring its students and encourages the youth towards sports and offers state-of-the-art sports facilities and regular training under skilled coaches. This has led them to not just representing their country at national or international level but also winning laurels for their games."

He further added that it was an honour for Chandigarh University to participate in Khelo India Games 2023, a platform for building excellence in sports and building disciplined, dedicated, and focused youth in the service of the nation.

At KIUG 2023, around 4,000 athletes, all in the under-27 categories, from 205 top universities from across the country competed for the 913 medals (276 gold, 276 silver, and 361 bronze) across 21 different sports.

