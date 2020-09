Chandigarh University bags Overall Diamond Rating in the prestigious QS I-Gauge 2020 Indian Universities Rating

While giving details about the QS I-Gauge Ratings 2020, Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "This year, about 20 Indian Universities and Institutes have bagged Diamond Rating and Chandigarh University has become the Youngest University of India and first University of Punjab to be placed amongst the top 20 elite educational institutes of India. In addition, Chandigarh University has become the only University of North India to bag Diamond Rating in 7 parameters which included Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Student Diversity, Infrastructure Facilities, Social Responsibility and Innovations." Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University was also present during the media interaction.

"The 2020 edition of QS I-Gauge Ratings has placed 20 Indian Universities or Institutions in the Diamond Ratings while there are 32 Educational Institutions with Gold Ratings and 10 Institutions with Silver Ratings," added Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Earlier in 2019, Chandigarh University had become the youngest university of the country to get A+ Grade in its first cycle by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). "Students are the major beneficiary of the prestigious rankings and ratings of Universities by National & International Rating Agencies as it opens new avenues for them. Rankings & Ratings are endorsement of quality education which enhances employability opportunities in Industry, recognition & acceptance for Government aided research funding, credit transfer benefit to the students going abroad," said Dr. S.S.Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University.

Dr. Sehgal further added that, "Chandigarh University has managed to scale new heights in National Ranking and Ratings within short span of its existence as it has been able to perform in every sphere of higher education. In the research domain, Chandigarh University was ranked All India 2nd and first in Stand-alone University category for filing highest number of patents 334 in a year for 2018-19. The rating was released by Office of Controller General of Patent Designs and Trademarks, Government of India."

