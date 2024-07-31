Chandigarh University Becomes India's First University to Partner with PwC for Collaborative MBA in Applied Finance; aims to equip students with Real-World Applications

This collaboration is another step towards changing the business education landscape, by providing global exposure to Chandigarh University students, says Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu

CHANDIGARH, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University has become the first Indian university to start a collaborative Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in Applied Finance with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading financial advisory firm at the global level, to provide aspiring business students real world business exposure and perspective.

Collaborative MBA Applied Finance Program to Provide Chandigarh University Students Opportunity to Acquire Skills to Lead Businesses in India & the World

Chandigarh University Registrar, Dr. GS Brar, signed the MoU with Sanjeev Parkar, Senior Director HCM, PwC, at the Chandigarh University campus, for this MBA in Applied Finance. Others present on the occasion included Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Chandigarh University, Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh; Prof. (Dr.) Nilesh Arora, Director-University School of Business; and Krishnan Ravindran, Director, PwC India.

With the signing of the MoU with PwC, Chandigarh University has become the first Indian University to enter into an academic collaboration with PwC for MBA Applied Finance, in order to address the evolving needs of industry and realize the aspirations of millions of Indian students.

The curriculum of MBA Applied Finance programme has been meticulously designed in collaboration with PwC. This academic program focuses beyond existing finance programs, which are there in the country, and will open a lot of avenues for the students of financial accounting, to achieve their goals not just locally but in the broader sense at the global level also.

This comprehensive program extends its reach to cutting-edge topics, such as Financial Modelling and Forecasting, Assurance and Auditing, Consulting and Advisory and the rapidly evolving landscape of Fintech and Analytics.

On signing of the MoU with PwC, Chandigarh University Chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "We are delighted to unveil an innovative collaboration between our esteemed institutions, Chandigarh University and PwC, aimed at revolutionizing the business education landscape. Internationalization of education and providing global exposure to Indian students is an important feature of New Education Policy. So, this collaboration with PwC is a step in that direction."

"This unique partnership, between Chandigarh University and PwC, brings together the expertise, resources, and perspectives of two renowned institutions to offer a transformative MBA in Applied Finance program. Through a blend of cutting-edge curriculum, renowned faculty, and global networking opportunities, this collaboration will empower aspiring business leaders with the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic world. Together, we are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience that prepares our graduates to lead with integrity, innovation, and impact in the ever-evolving business landscape," Sandhu said.

The MBA in Applied Finance with PwC was launched during the Global Finance Conclave on 'India's Financial Renaissance: Shaping the Future with Innovation and Excellence', organised by Chandigarh University's Global School of Finance and Accounting, on Tuesday (30 July).

The event included the inauguration of the 'Centre of Excellence: The Finovation Hub', which aims to become a world-class centre of financial innovation and excellence, empowering individuals, and organizations worldwide through finance and accounting skill development, research advancements, and collaboration, while promoting financial inclusion, sustainable finance practices, and embracing transformative digital technology for a globally inclusive financial landscape.

The objective of this 'Centre of Excellence: The Finovation Hub', is to develop comprehensive finance and accounting skill development programs tailored to the needs of individuals and organizations worldwide and foster a culture of research excellence within the centre, promoting cutting-edge research initiatives in finance, accounting and related fields.

It will also collaborate with global academic institutions, industry partners and professional associations, to ensure the continuous advancement of finance and accounting education globally.

The Centre of Excellence: The Finovation Hub will also develop initiatives and programs to promote financial inclusion, particularly in underserved communities and regions, leveraging digital technologies and innovative financial solutions.

It will also explore the use of Artificial Intelligence in accounting and finance, robotic automation through Al, Trainer-led sessions, Al tools in data analysis, financial research, assurance and auditing, explore global tax challenges and policy reforms and engage in financial consulting and advisory with experts.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2472600/Chandigarh_Univ_PwC_MBA.jpg