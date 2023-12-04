Chandigarh University holds 1st Annual Convocation of students of Online Programs; 950 students in UG & PG courses were awarded with degrees

"Education's role beyond books in navigating challenges," says Manpreet Singh Ahuja, PwC India CDO

CHANDIGARH, India, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, Mohali, hosted a special ceremony for the Annual Convocation of the first graduating batch of the Center for Online Education (COEd) at its main campus on December 2 (Saturday), in which as many as 950 students were awarded degrees.

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Leader PwC India, and Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Chandigarh University Vice Chancellor, with dignitaries and graduating students of Chandigarh University's first online learning batch at the Gharuan campus

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja, TMT Sector Leader and Chief Digital Officer at PwC India, was the chief guest of the occasion, while Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, was the guest of honour. Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Vice Chancellor of Chandigarh University, and Prof. (Dr.) Suresh C. Joshi, Executive Director of the Center for Online Education, were the other esteemed dignitaries present on this auspicious occasion.

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja, TMT Sector Leader and PwC India Chief Digital Officer, said, "Education is not about lectures, books, and case studies; its essence lies in empowering individuals to navigate uncertainties and challenges. The true strength of education is revealed when confronted with challenges that lack easy solutions. It is the ability of connecting dots and drawing upon past experiences that enable one to ponder and navigate through the situation. Education builds the confidence to learn, understand, unravel chaos, and achieve your goals."

He added, "As you embark on a new journey with your degrees, take pride in being a part of the most fortunate generation of India during this golden period. Unlike many other countries, India offers real opportunities for you to explore and make a meaningful impact as the young demographic. India has recently achieved a milestone by surpassing the USD 4 trillion mark in its economy and is expected to become 40 trillion in a few years. Furthermore, India is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, indicating that the future of business will be embedded with a strong layer of innovation. In such a dynamic environment, we need individuals that are capable of challenging the status quo."

Mr. Ahuja further said, "As a graduate of Chandigarh University, it is your responsibility to bear the torch and make a meaningful impact on society, the nation, and the university. And it will only happen when you dare to dream big and seize the opportunities that come your way. So, maintain high spirits of energy, passion, and the drive to succeed."

Mr. Manpreet Singh Ahuja awarded 950 degrees to the students of online degree programmes, which includes 902 postgraduates and 48 graduates. As many as 494 students of MBA, 273 students of MCA received degrees during the ceremony.

Besides this, degrees of MA English, MA Psychology, MCom, and MSc Data Science were awarded to 32, 26, 32, and 45 students, respectively. Moreover, 10 students were awarded BCom degrees, 23 students received BBA degrees. 7 students were awarded degrees in BA Punjabi, 5 students got BA English degrees, and 3 students received degrees in BA Hindi. Notably, two students from UAE also received their degrees during the convocation ceremony.

Congratulating the passing-out students and wishing them luck for their future endeavors, Chandigarh University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, said, "The time has come for each one of you to showcase your capabilities. Being the founder graduate of the online degree program of UGC, you are going to break numerous barriers in our country, marking a new milestone for our country. While India followed a conventional path in higher education for over a century, online education showcases a revolutionary shift where earning and learning can take place simultaneously. The most notable advantage of online education is that graduating students are typically industry-ready, given that many of them are already employed in the corporate sector and have acquired the necessary skills."

Dr. Manna said, "The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandates all higher education institutions (HEIs) to achieve a 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which cannot be realized without digital platforms, digital transformation, and online teaching and learning. Despite India boasting the world's largest education system, the enrollment ratio in the country stood at a mere 20% when Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the mission. Upon starting online learning, a remarkable increase in enrollment was observed, surpassing 28.2% in the last year."

He further added, "Chandigarh University aims at providing world-class education to students and has been successfully doing it for years, which can be ascertained from its positioning in the recently released QS Asia University Rankings 2024. The University was ranked 1st among the private universities in India, and 11th among all the universities. It was ranked 27th among all the universities in the NIRF Rankings 2024. Besides this, Chandigarh University was recognized for filing the highest number of patents in one year."

