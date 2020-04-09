Chandigarh University in Association With District Administration Mohali Establishes Punjab's Largest COVID-19 Isolation Facility at Gharuan

Deputy Commissioner Mohali, Girish Dayalan (IAS) said, "Punjab Government is taking all precautions and the District Administration Mohali is gearing itself to meet any emergency situation in future." CU-Isolation facility is part of the State Government' contingency plan to prepare isolation facilities well in advance so that in-case the number of infected cases rises, the administration can take care to isolate them with quickest response time, DC Mohali added. Himanshu Jain (IAS), SDM Kharar inspected the isolation facility along with his team and had a look at the preparations made by the University.

"We are thankful to management and staff Chandigarh University that they have created the facility in a very short time," added DC Mohali. He further said, "The District Administration Mohali is running CU-AID campaign along with Chandigarh University in Kharar and nearby villages where the University Team is distributing cooked meals twice a day to more than 2000 persons, the medical team of University is distributing free hand sanitizers, face masks to the poor and needy. Like Chandigarh University we request other educational institutions and organizations to come forward and extend their help to Administration and Government in the time of crisis."

"We have inspected the CU-Isolation Facility at Gharuan and found that every emergency facility required for the COVID-19 patients is in place which includes ICU Units, Medicines, PPE Kits for the Medical Team and Ambulance facility to shift the patients," said Himanshu Jain (IAS), SDM Kharar. The CU-Isolation facility will be beneficial for the administration which can be used in-case there is a spike of infection cases in the nearby villages or Kharar.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

