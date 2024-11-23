Chandigarh University Signs MoU with Washington Adventist University, USA for Academic Exchange & Collaboration in Areas of Interest

Indo-US Bilateral Ties will Soar to New Heights under Modi 3.0 & Trump 2.0: say US Administration officials at Washington

Empowered with Modi Mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Minority Communities Playing Pivotal Role in India's Growth Story: say Minority Indian Diaspora leaders

WASHINGTON and CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 10 successful years of Indo-US Strategic Partnership for Equitable World, Global Equity Alliance Summit was hosted by Washington Adventist University here at Sligo Seventh Day-Adventist Church, Carroll Ave at Maryland in Washington, USA.

Rajya Sabha MP & Chancellor Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu signing MoU with Dr. Cheryl H. Kisunzu, Provost, Washington Adventist University at University campus Washington, USA

Aimed primarily at advancing minority empowerment by fostering dialogue on minority welfare and education, renowned academicians, business and thought leaders and policymakers held prolonged deliberations on various facets of the decade-long impact of minority reforms under PM Modi in India. A special prayer led by Dr Jiwan Stefan Moon, Chaplain of Washington Adventist University was also held for global peace and harmony at the Sligo Seventh Day-Adventist Church.

During the summit, Washington Adventist University & Association of American Indian Minorities honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Dr Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment. The award was presented to PM Modi in recognition of his works done for the minority welfare and peace efforts undertaken in last 10 years. The abrogation of Article 370 under Modi government ushered in lasting peace in Jammu & Kashmir and terrorism-related activities hit the rock bottom. PM Modi has been instrumental in his peacekeeping efforts amid Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi also ensured safety of Hindus during conflict in Bangladesh and took measures to end humanitarian crisis along its border with Myanmar.

The event was attended by Congressmen, top US Administration officials, renowned academicians, researchers, industry leaders and officials from the local administration were also present at the occasion. Prominent among those who attended the event were David j Byrd, Former National Director for US Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency, Dr Sukhpal Singh Dhanoa, White House Correspondent, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (India) and Convener of Indian Minorities Federation, David Pillai, Chairman, Transworld Educare Pvt Ltd, Professor Ken Cherian, Dr John Daniel, Senior Pastor, Southern Asian Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Dr Cheryl Harris Kisunzu, Provost of Washington Adventist University, US Administration officials and leaders from different walks of life from Indian Minority diaspora in United States of America.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Chandigarh University, India and Washington Adventist University, US for establishing programs of exchange and collaboration in areas of interest for mutual benefit of both institutions. This collaboration will explore opportunities for students such as short term or long term mobility such as summer schools, semester abroad, articulation and exchange, progression for students into Master's or Doctorate programs, identify opportunities for exchange of faculty, research staff and administration staff and make faculty and students aware of the academic programs, research institutes and educational resources of each other's institution for joint workshops, conferences and co-publishing and cultural exchange and identify other areas of possible interest and collaboration.

During the summit, a research paper highlighting the 'Transformation of Minorities in the Past Decade in India' was presented by the Provost of Washington Adventist University, Dr Cheryl Harris Kisunzu, which was attended by officials, faculty members and students at the university.

Later, two high-level panel discussions on 'Leadership Inclusivity Bridging Communities through policies and Governance' and 'Transforming lives through Education empowering Minority communities' were held that dwelt on the complex issues surrounding minority welfare, leadership, education and inclusive governance. With its long-standing commitment to inclusivity, interfaith dialogue and educational empowerment of minorities Washington Adventist University (WAU) stand as a landmark on minority education.

Praising the strong camaraderie shared between President Elect Donald Trump and PM Modi, top US Administration officials & members of Indian diaspora said Indo-US bilateral ties under Trump and PM Modi are all set to soar to greater heights serving not just the mutual interests of both the nations but will also usher in an era of global peace, progress, and prosperity for all.

During research paper presentation 'Transformation of Minorities in the Past Decade in India', Dr Kisunzu, Provost of Washington Adventist University said, "India under the leadership of PM Modi has seen unprecedented educational reforms that has transformed the lives of minorities in the last one decade. PM Modi has ensured financial empowerment of Minorities through initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Mudra Yojana. As a result thousands of minority-owned businesses have thrived from 2014 to 2024."

"With CAA, Modi government is providing asylum to thousands of persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. Through historic move such as abolition of Triple Talaq, Modi government ensured that fast divorce was made unlawful for the Muslim population. Moreover, there were 1.5 million graduates among minorities in 2014 and it rose to 2.2 million graduates in 2024. The number of Start-Ups by minorities have increased from 10,000 in 2014 to 40,000 in 2024."

Pakistan needs Strong and Nationalist Leader like Prime Minister Modi: Sajad Tarar, a Pakistani American residing in Washington for 35 years

Sajad Tarar, a Pakistani American, who is residing in Washington for 35 years said, "Today when we look at Bharat, the only figure that comes to the mind is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi Ji's biggest contribution to India is the nationalism. Under his visionary leadership, India today has become 5th largest economy in the world and on course to become 3rd largest economy soon. PM Modi has strong persona and leadership qualities; owing to his remarkable efforts, India has been transforming from a regional power to a superpower. I always say that Pakistan also needs a strong and nationalist leader like Prime Minister Modi so that Pakistan can also advance in information technology, finance, leadership, dedication, clarity and nationalism in this new century. PM Modi always says Bharat first.

Long-pending issues of Minorities were resolved under Modi government: Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Convener of Indian Minorities Federation

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Convener of Indian Minorities Federation said, "The world is looking at Modi 3.0 and Trump 2.0 with great hopes as both the leaders have shared their pledge to work together for establishing global peace and ending wars."

Praising PM Modi for empowerment of Minorities in India, Sandhu said, "The empowerment of minority communities in India can be ascertained from the facts that as many as 30.8 million scholarships have been granted to students of Minority communities for ensuring their access to quality education. Nearly 40,000 Madrassas have been upgraded so that they can provide skill-based and employment-oriented education to the Muslim youth. 20 per cent of the total loans given under PM Mudra Yojana to promote entrepreneurship have been to the people from Minority communities. 31 per cent of the total 20.3 million homes built under PM Awas Yojana have been given to the people of Minority communities and 1.5 million youth of minority communities have been given Skill Development training to enhance their employability during the last 10 years of PM Modi."

PM Modi Empowering Minorities through Inclusive Policies: Dr Jiwan Stefan Moon, Chaplain of Washington Adventist University

Dr Jiwan Stefan Moon, Chaplain of Washington Adventist University said, "We are excited that the new partnership is happening between US and Bharat which is great where the pioneers countries representing democracies inclusion and equity come together. India and United States are the frontiers, pioneers of human rights, equity and inclusiveness".

PM Modi built India's wonderful relationship with US, says Gurpreet Preet Takhar, chair, Governor's Commission on South Asian American Affairs

Gurpreet Preet Takhar, chair, Governor's Commission on South Asian American Affairs in Maryland, "Today I am here to support Indian diaspora of Maryland and US and support PM Modi and his government specially for the wonderful relationship they have built over the years. And this America-India partnership is the most important relationship. We have got 4 million Indian diaspora in US. And I am also here to support the alliances of education because the students who come here, there are 200 thousand students in US who come every year to US from India".

A member of Hindu community, Manavasi Arya said there are lots of challenges when it comes to minority in US, specially it comes to Indian minorities. However we are reckoning as a force we are coming here as Indians we are doing amazing work here in all fields including technology, defense, medical. We have left nothing.

