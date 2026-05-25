Chandigarh University Students Develop Low-Cost Smart Pyranometer for Solar Radiation Monitoring, Precision Farming

AI-Integrated Cost-Effective Pyranometer to Broaden Access to Solar Research Across Educational Institutions

CHANDIGARH, India, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major breakthrough in the field of solar energy and radiation monitoring technology has been made by the students and researchers of Chandigarh University have developed an affordable smart pyranometer system aimed at making solar radiation monitoring more accessible and cost-effective across sectors such as solar energy, precision agriculture, greenhouse automation, meteorology, astronomy, space science and environmental monitoring. Titled 'Dual-Photodiode Pyranometer System for Efficient Solar Measurement', the innovation has been developed by Assistant Professor Kanishka Rawat (mentor) and students Bhuwan Dawar and Mariya Antu from the Department of Physics, Chandigarh University as a cheaper, more economical and efficient alternative to expensive conventional pyranometers that are currently used at solar testing stations, research centers or in renewable energy projects. This innovation has also secured publication of a patent marking a significant step towards expanding access to advanced solar measurement technology.

Bhuwan Dawar: One of the research students who developed this smart pyranometer system at Chandigarh University

A pyranometer is a scientific instrument used to measure solar radiation, with applications ranging from solar energy generation and panel performance monitoring to precision agriculture, greenhouse climate control, weather forecasting and environmental studies, where real-time sunlight data supports efficient energy management, irrigation planning, crop monitoring and climate monitoring.

Dr Kanishka Rawat, mentor of the project and Assistant Professor at Department of Physics at Chandigarh University said, "Through this project, we are trying to address one of the biggest challenges associated with conventional pyranometers affordability. Advanced solar radiation monitoring systems used in research and industrial applications can cost several lakhs of rupees depending upon their usage across different sectors, making them inaccessible for educational laboratories, farmers and research projects. We have developed a prototype of dual photodiodes AI integrated pyranometer that seeks to overcome this limitation by integrating affordable electronic components with intelligent sensing capabilities while maintaining reliable solar irradiance measurement. This equipment is highly economical alternative to the expensive pyranometers that can potentially be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 thereby significantly reducing the financial barrier associated with solar radiation monitoring technology."

According to the patent details published by the Indian Patent Office, the device integrates dual photodiodes paired with an operational amplifier to sense and amplify light intensity. The processed signals are handled through an Arduino-based microcontroller and accurate value is displayed in real time on a LCD module. One of the key highlights of the innovation is its anomaly detection capability which helps identify errors caused by partial shading or improper sensor positioning thereby improving measurement reliability.

Dr Rawat added, "The dual photodiode used in the device is one of the major USPs of the innovation as it improves the accuracy and consistency of solar irradiance measurements while keeping the system economical. Unlike conventional bulky pyranometers that are often expensive to deploy on a large scale, the device designed by Chandigarh University students is cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative that could potentially be used in educational laboratories for research purposes, agricultural systems, small solar installations and local environmental monitoring stations."

In the solar energy sector, the patented system can play an important role in ensuring accurate solar power measurement and performance monitoring. Solar panel efficiency depends directly on the amount of sunlight reaching the panels, and pyranometers help operators determine whether lower power generation is due to weather conditions or technical faults in the system. Such monitoring is essential for detecting issues like dirty panels, inverter failures, wiring defects or shading problems. The affordable nature of the Chandigarh University innovation could make solar radiation monitoring more accessible to smaller renewable energy projects that may not be able to invest in high-end commercial equipment.

The device also carries significant potential for precision agriculture and smart greenhouse systems where sunlight directly influences crop growth, photosynthesis, evaporation rates and irrigation requirements. Real-time solar radiation monitoring can help automated farming systems adjust irrigation schedules, greenhouse heating and supplemental LED lighting based on actual sunlight conditions rather than assumptions or weather forecasts. Such intelligent monitoring can improve water efficiency, energy management and crop productivity.

Solar radiation data is widely used by researchers and meteorologists for weather analysis, climate studies, cloud movement to better understand environmental changes, temperature variations and the effects of pollution on sunlight penetration.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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