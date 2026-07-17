Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Signs MoUs with 36 Top Global Universities; to provide global exposure for students

Students to get an opportunity to study at top ranked Universities across 19 countries

LUCKNOW, India, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University, has signed a Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 36 top ranked universities in 19 countries to provide its students global learning through student exchange programs, dual degree programs, internships and joint research opportunities in the institutions abroad.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Chandigarh University along with officials of University of Newcastle, Australia during MoU signing ceremony

Divulging details of the MoUs, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "The university has built a globally diverse and academically strong network of international partners with global standing for connecting its students to world-class education."

"The partner universities of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh are top ranked in the QS World University Rankings. While one of these 36 universities is ranked among the world's top 100, seven universities feature in the top 200 globally, 12 are ranked between 201 and 500, and eight are placed among the world's top 1,000 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2027."

"The partner network of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh spans across the world with 7 universities in USA, 4 in United Kingdom, 3 in Malaysia, 2 each in Canada, Italy, Nepal, and South Africa and one each in Australia, Czech Republic, Germany, Macao SAR, New Zealand, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Hungary, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius signing MoUs to nurture young minds into global visionaries, enabling them to explore new cultures, expand their academic knowledge, and unlock exciting career growth opportunities," he added.

Sandhu said, "The prestigious universities, both in the government and private sector, who have forged partnership with the Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh include Borough of Manhattan Community College of the City University of New York, Northeastern University, Washington Adventist University, Illinois Institute of Technology, American University, Wishington DC, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Kent State University in the United States."

"In the UK, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's partner universities include De Montfort University, Royal Holloway, University of London, and University of St Andrews from the United Kingdom, along with Queen's University Belfast from Northern Ireland (UK). Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's partner universities in Australia include RMIT, Western Sydney University and The University of Newcastle. The universities in Canada which have established partnership with Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh include Brock University and The University of Western Ontario London, Ontario, Canada (Western)," he said.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh said, "Other universities which have signed MoU with Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh include Universiti Sains Malaysia (School of Industrial Technology), Sunway University, and Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) in Malaysia; Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and Sapienza University of Rome in Italy, Pokhara University and Mid-West University, Surkhet in Nepal, University of Cape Town and Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in South Africa."

"This apart, University of Macau in Macao, University of Zagreb (Faculty of Economics and Business) in Croatia; Palacký University in Czech Republic, Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany; University of Szeged in Hungary and Universitas Airlangga in Indonesia, The University of Auckland (Faculty of Education and Social Work) in New Zealand, UNICAMP Universidade Estadual de Campinas in Brazil, Middlesex University in Mauritius and Jeonbuk National University in South Korea," he added.

Sandhu said, "These MoUs have paved the way for the students of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh to get international exposure with the access to top universities in the world's popular higher education destinations across North America, Europe, Oceania, Asia and Africa, creating a rich educational ecosystem through semester abroad or dual degree programs, student exchange programs and joint research projects."

"Under these MoUs, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh will offer a wide range of student exchange programs with its partner universities around the world on a semestral or academic-year basis. In semester exchange programs to Europe, Asia, South Africa, South America under these MoUs, students of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh will get the opportunity to spend a semester in partner universities to make their academic journey international. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh students who intend to do a degree from a University abroad with also get the opportunity for the same under these MoUs. Our students will have the distinct advantages to build-up their professional career," he added.

Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's Master Degree programs under these MoUs will help students get into some of the top-ranked Universities to pursue your higher degrees and avail institutional and government scholarships for the same. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's 'Short Term Programs' under the MoUs with the universities across the world will provide its students with a unique opportunity to gain practical international exposure. Through short-term Immersion Programs, Industry Immersion Programs, Profile Building Programs, Summer School Programs and Winter School Programs, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh students will engage with diverse communities, broaden their global perspective and develop valuable skills. Such programs are especially useful for students who want international exposure but may not be looking for a full long-term relocation. For many students, these shorter formats can be the first meaningful step into global learning."

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu said, "Students of Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh will get 'study-abroad' opportunities under which they will spend a defined period at a partner university and experience an international classroom, new pedagogical methods and a different academic culture."

"Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's research-linked collaborations will also lead to creation of opportunities for scholarly engagement, academic exchange and knowledge creation. Such academic relationships will shape future projects, faculty interaction and interdisciplinary learning The MoUs with global universities will focus on several key areas in subject-specific key areas including AI and Cybersecurity in order to prepare students for careers in emerging technologies and improve their employability. In a higher education environment where credibility matters as much as visibility, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is standing out for building global opportunities that are measurable, practical and relevant to student success," he added.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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