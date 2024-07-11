Chandigarh University's 8th International Faculty Development Program Concludes with Participation of Over 130+ Experts from 32 Countries

Experts from 90 Top Ranked Global Universities from 32 Countries participated in 10 days long International Faculty Development Program; organized by Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth edition of Chandigarh University's International Faculty Development Program (IFDP) concluded on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony attended by experts and hundreds of faculty members of the University.

More than 130 experts and professors from 90 top ranked universities from 32 countries participated in the 9-day International Faculty Development Program (IFDP), which began on 1 July.

International experts and management of Chandigarh University during the Chandigarh University's eight edition of International Faculty Development Program held at Gharuan campus.

Held in both offline and online mode, the IFDP focused on sensitizing the university faculty about new concepts and methodologies in teaching, research, updating knowledge using modern information, and equipping them with the necessary skills.

During the IFDP programme, faculty from 25 departments of Chandigarh University conducted lectures, screenings and brainstorming sessions on various topics including biotechnology, in vitro immunological study design for synthetic/natural products, challenges faced by Islamic women, cybercrime, etc. where invited academicians shared their views on possible solutions. These sessions were designed to promote international academic exchange and development, providing opportunities for all to learn and explore new opportunities.

The IFDP programme was attended by senior and eminent academicians from 32 countries including the US, Iran, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Kyrgyz Republic, Australia, Malaysia, Nigeria, South Africa, Iran, Poland, Uganda, Canada, Nepal, UAE, Russia, etc.

Thanking all the distinguished guests and dignitaries for attending the International Faculty Development Programme, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "Chandigarh University aims to provide world-class quality education to its students and serve the society by preparing future leaders. To achieve this, the faculty needs to be equipped with the latest skills, knowledge and methods. To that end, Chandigarh University organizes International Faculty Development Programme every year so that our faculty members can acquire global knowledge and expand their expertise with the participation of international experts in the field of academics."

"It is a matter of pride for us that today the academic excellence of Chandigarh University is getting recognized in India but also attained global recognition in recent years. I thank academicians from renowned global universities and academic institutions for participating in the IFDP 2024 here at CU and sharing their invaluable experiences. Since its inception, Chandigarh University (CU) has been striving for excellence in academics and research. Along with this, CU has proved its ability by securing the top position in the QS World University Rankings," added the Chancellor.

On the Valedictory Day of the IFDP, besides Prof. (Dr) RS Bawa, Advisor to Chancellor, Chandigarh University, the closing ceremony of the IFDP was attended by Prof (Dr) Marco Abate, Rector Guglieimo Marcon University, Italy as Guest of Honor and Prof (Dr) Rajan Sharma, Director International Affairs, Chandigarh University.

On the International Faculty Development Program 2024, Prof. Lindie (Engelina) du Plessis, a senior lecturer in Tourism Management at the North-West University (South Africa), said "I had a wonderful interaction with my colleagues, where we discussed various topics, shared experiences, and learned from each other. The conversations were very fruitful, and I definitely look forward to participating in similar events in the future. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Chandigarh University for providing this wonderful opportunity."

"In every bite of Indian food, you experience a blend of aromas, spices, and stories that evoke cherished memories from your life. I am incredibly excited about Indian cuisine; the explosion of flavors in my mouth was unforgettable, and I enjoyed every taste," she added.

Another special guest from North-West University, South Africa, Prof. (Dr.) Babs Surujlal said, "I truly enjoyed the experience. First and foremost, I was very impressed by the administration and the professionalism with which the chefs have organized everything. I feel that I have learned so much just by observing them. The food was absolutely appetizing, and I am genuinely enjoying this season. I plan to take these new inspirations and surprise my family with new flavors at home."

Prof. (Dr.) Wynand Grobler, from North-West University, South Africa, said, "I thoroughly enjoyed the Indian food and would love to visit India again to experience it more. I plan to take many ingredients back to South Africa and enjoy cooking Indian food. I will also take the recipes with me. Observing Africans preparing Indian dishes has been a fantastic experience. I had a great time at Chandigarh University during this event."

Speaking during the event, Professor SJ Modis, Professor, Wall University of Technology said, "This IFDP a great program which has also proved to be beneficial for all the faculty members as we come together from different universities through this program. I appreciate this initiative of Chandigarh University as it provides an opportunity to bring people together in one place to share their culture, educational experience and research."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459291/Program_Chandigarh_University.jpg