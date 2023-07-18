Chandigarh University's student Aruna Tanwar bags three gold medals in Taekwondo Championships in Australia

CU's Aruna Tanwar struck three gold medals in three days in Australia

CHANDIGARH, India, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralympian and Chandigarh University (CU) student Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing three gold medals in three Taekwondo championships held on three consecutive days in Australia.

Currently ranked world number 4, Aruna Tanwar bagged three gold medals at Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship and Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship held in Australia.

Chandigarh University student Aruna Tanwar with her three gold medals; which she won in Taekwondo Championships in Australia.

Hailing from a small village in Haryana, Aruna Singh Tanwar had her life-changing moment when she qualified for Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as the first-ever Para Taekwondo player from India. Prior to this, Aruna won Bronze Medals at the 5th Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championship and 8th World Para Taekwondo Championships in 2019, respectively.

In 2018, she won Gold at Kimunyong International Para Taekwondo Open. Aruna also won Silver Medals in the 4th Asian Para Taekwondo Championships and the 3rd WT President's Cup Asian Region Para Taekwondo Championships held in the year 2018. On February 16, 2023, Aruna won a Silver Medal in the Egypt Para Taekwondo Championship held in Cairo, Egypt.

Congratulating Aruna Tanwar on her success, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "It is a matter of pride that Chandigarh University's Aruna Tanwar has bagged a Gold Medal in Oceania Para Taekwondo Open Championship-G4/G2 held in Australia. With this achievement she had not just brought laurels to the country but also brought glory to Chandigarh University." Aruna Tanwar is a recipient of sports scholarship from Chandigarh University, which takes care of her academic fees, hostel fees, coaching facility and special diet.

He further added that Chandigarh University has always emphasized on sports and features world-class sports infrastructure on the campus to allow students to prepare for a career in respective games. The University also has trained coaches and trainers that provide assistance and regular training to the students.

Chandigarh University students showcased an impressive performance in the third edition of the Khelo India University Games which concluded on June 3 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and bagged 16 medals. The university won 7 gold medals and an overall trophy in weightlifting (women).

CU students also played for the India team in the 6th Roll Ball World Cup 2023 held in Pune and performed impressively, bagging the Runner's Up trophy in men's category and 2nd Runner's Up in women's category.

Notably, two students of the University have won Bronze medals for India during WTT Youth Contender 2023 in Brazil, and both the students are now set to represent the country at the 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023 that will be held in Doha from July 17 to 22.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156435/Chandigarh_University_student_Aruna_Tanwar.jpg

SOURCE Chandigarh University