Chandigarh Welfare Trust to initiate a campaign for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh, says Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University

Chandigarh Film City is an attempt to felicitate City Beautiful in becoming the hub of content creation in North India, says CWT Founder Satnam Singh Sandhu

Noted Film Directors and Actors from Bollywood and Pollywood participate in the 3rd Chandigarh Music and Film Festival

CHANDIGARH, India, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day Chandigarh Music and Film Festival (CMFF) 2023 began with a glorious opening ceremony on May 7 (Sunday) at Punjab Municipal Bhawan, sector 35, Chandigarh. This is the third edition of CMFF organized by Chandigarh University and Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) with the aim to project Chandigarh as the destination for filmmaking in North India and advocate the need for a film city in Chandigarh.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University with Bollywood Actors Vinay Pathak, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, and Rakesh Bedi inaugurating the 3rd Chandigarh Music, Film Festival

The festival, which will conclude on May 9, will feature renowned filmmakers and artists from the Hindi and Punjabi film industries. Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) and chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU) inaugurated the festival in the presence of artists from the Punjabi and Hindi film industries. His Excellency Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India also attended the opening ceremony. This year, the CMFF is being organized under the theme 'How India can become global content creation hub in Amritkal' and will focus on how content created by the Indian Film Fraternity is being appreciated across the globe and celebrate the success of Indian cinema at the Oscars.

The opening ceremony was attended by Yashpal Sharma, a Hindi and Punjabi film actor and theatre Artist; Rajendra Gupta, Actor, and Director; Vinay Pathak, Theatre and Film Actor; Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi actor; Gavie Chahal, Hindi and Punjabi Actor; Rakesh Bedi, Actor; Ketan Anand, Film Director; Binnu Dhillon, Actor; Shamsher Sandhu, Lyricist; Charanjit Ahuja, Music Artist; Bal Mukand Sharma, Actor; Ratan Aulakh, Actor; Manjeet Nikki, Singer; Kiran Kaur, Singer; and B.B Verma, noted scriptwriter.

The goal of the festival is to advocate the need for a film city in Chandigarh to promote the aspiring talent of the region and make Chandigarh a hub of the entertainment industry. On the occasion, Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) was also initiated to advocate and make efforts for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh. Moreover, CWT will take all possible steps for this initiative and will reach out to different stakeholders for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor of Chandigarh University and founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), said that Chandigarh must have its own film city given its capability, potential and unique location, for which CWT will actively take up a campaign. "Due to its proximity with Punjab and Haryana which is already an active Regional Film and Music Industry. Chandigarh has the potential of becoming the hub of the music and entertainment industry in North India. Therefore, Chandigarh must have its own film city that will facilitate filmmaking and promote content based on the culture of the region. If a film city will be set up in Chandigarh, it will boost the industry and provide new opportunities to the aspiring talent of this region," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, also said that he will take up the matter with the UT administration and central government for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh.

Satnam Singh Sandhu also urged the UT administration to come up with an 'Ease of filming' policy for the convenience of filmmakers and directors in the city. "The administration should create a single window system to facilitate filmmakers, producers, directors, and actors to work in the city which will also help the young aspiring talent of the region with more opportunities," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile, at the opening ceremony, Yashpal Sharma, a Hindi and Punjabi film actor while welcoming the campaign for the establishment of the film city in Chandigarh said, "We should promote the initiative of establishment of a film city in Chandigarh because Chandigarh has a lot of potential and has given many actors, directors, and producers for the film industry.

Yashpal Sharma also assured all possible support for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh.

Theatre and film actor, Vinay Pathak said that Punjabi culture is already popular globally and it should be taken as an advantage for the establishment of a film city in Chandigarh. "The film city should be established in Chandigarh and promote Chandigarh as the hub of entertainment industry. Chandigarh with its unique location is a gateway of neighboring states and can become the hum of the entertainment industry."

Rajendra Gupta, a renowned actor, and director, said, "This is the age of the digital world and a lot of post-production work is carried out remotely. Chandigarh should provide a conducive environment and policy for the artists to settle here and work on their projects from the city."

He also added that Chandigarh University can provide the industry-ready talent.

Bharat Bhushan Verma, scriptwriter, who is also president of the Punjabi Film and TV Actors' Association (PFTAA) praised Satnam Singh Sandhu for the welfare initiatives taken for Chandigarh. "If Satnam Singh Sandhu has taken up the issue of establishment of a film city in Chandigarh, I am sure that this initiative will see the daylight soon," said Bharat Bhushan Verma while extending full support from PFTAA to CWT for its campaign to set up a film city in Chandigarh.

On day one of the festival, 16 films, including feature films, short films, fiction, nonfiction, and animated films were screened. Dozens of other films will be screened on May 8 and 9 at two different venues on the CU campus. Besides, talk shows of eminent personalities of the entertainment world will also be held at the CU campus for two days.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071654/Chandigarh_Music_and_Film_Festival_2023.jpg

SOURCE Chandigarh University