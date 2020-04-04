Chef Ranveer Brar Conducts Largest Online Culinary Masterclass, Exclusively for IIHM Students Before e-Chat Exam on April 14, 15, 16

In this time, when everyone is forced to be confined to their houses, iconic Chef Ranveer Brar conducted an online masterclass only for IIHM students on 3 rd April from his Mumbai home. This was a unique and wonderful opportunity for all students of IIHM across all 10 campuses in India and the world to watch Chef Brar's masterclass. With so many students and even some teachers going live to watch the class, this indeed became the largest online masterclass that has ever taken place. A glimpse of the Master Class can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/videos/638828773488428/?eid=ARBN7WMGBu3wpAfNpgMYi6zH1CqLzWLwJk8X3PeqvRSyA2eBDlg53Wl89hLbCAcWUb0HEdP9kWE_mUP1

Students and teachers across all campuses, joined the iconic chef's online class. Starting with the regular safety warnings of maintaining social distancing and staying at home, Chef Brar gave students a detailed idea of Indian cuisine, defining tastes, ingredients and cooking styles typical of each region of India. The masterclass was interactive as students messaged questions to Chef Brar.

Chef Brar himself was encouraging about taking online lessons and said, "I was extremely happy to conduct the largest online culinary masterclass, exclusively for IIHM." And posted the same on his face book wall -https://www.facebook.com/RanveerBrar/photos/a.583562011700516/2992215307501829/?type=3&theater

Students and faculty of IIHM were equally excited about this new method of learning, that too from the comfort of their homes. "It was a wonderful experience watching Chef Ranveer Brar speak on Indian cuisine, that too sitting at home," said Tanmay Singhal, first year student of IIHM Kolkata. Another student Shrestha Saha said, "I think lots of students are getting to learn the same thing together at online classes. I think this was a wonderful opportunity for all of us to get to watch Chef Ranveer Brar tell us so much about Indian cuisine."

Vaibhav Patel, Senior Chef faculty of IIHM Ahmedabad, said, "Thank you for taking time indeed, Chef Ranveer Brar. Students are having a great learning experience through this."

Chef Brar's masterclass also showed IIHM's commitment to education to prospective students who will appear for the first ever Online e-Chat exams on 14th, 15th and 16th April, 2020.

About IIHM

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

