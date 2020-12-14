CHEMEON eTCP® RTU (Ready to Use) Qualifies for Military Detail Specification MIL-DTL-81706

CHEMEON eTCP® RTU qualifies for MIL-DTL-81706 and is added to the Qualified Products List (QPL)

MINDEN, Nev., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEON® Surface Technology's patented CHEMEON eTCP® RTU (Ready to Use) conversion coating and anodic seal has completed formal evaluation by Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and has met the qualification requirements for MIL-DTL-81706 Type II, Class 1A and 3, Form III, Methods A, B and C for spray, brush, and immersion methods. CHEMEON eTCP RTU has been added to the Qualified Products List (QPL/QPD) under QPL-81706. CHEMEON eTCP RTU is qualified for use as a Type II, Class 1A, and 3 conversion coating under MIL-DTL-5541 in accordance with MIL-DTL-81706 and QPL-81706.

The ready-to-use formula provides superior corrosion protection and adhesion on light metals such as 2024 aluminum. CHEMEON eTCP-RTU is applied to the skin of aircraft, vehicles, and parts. Significant environmental benefits and energy savings are obtained when used as an anodic seal. Another key differentiator of eTCP RTU is a distinct color for quality assurance and quality control (QA / QC) that parts are coated and protected.

Earlier this year, CHEMEON was granted a U.S. Patent for eTCP. The Enhanced Trivalent Chrome Pre/Post Treatment (eTCP®) chemistry provides corrosion protection that exceeds that of competitive TCP products. In addition, the chemistry delivers a distinct color that indicates aluminum and other light metal parts are coated and protected.

Dr. Madylon Meiling, CEO of CHEMEON said "CHEMEON eTCP RTU qualification for MIL-DTL-81706 and its addition to the Qualified Products List (QPL) demonstrates our commitment to creating innovative technology that meets and often exceeds the expectations of global aerospace, military, OEMs, prime contractors, and commercial metal finishers. CHEMEON eTCP is designed to replace the known carcinogen hexavalent chrome Cr(VI) and its identifiable yellow/gold hue with the violet/blue hue of CHEMEON eTCP. We developed the CHEMEON eTCP technology as a safe, non-carcinogenic trivalent chromium conversion coating and anodic seal." CHEMEON's eTCP suite of chemistries are REACH, RoHS, WEEE, and SVHC compliant.

The evolution of this novel chemistry involved a collaboration between CHEMEON and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) under a Navy Environmental Sustainability Development to Integration (NESDI) Project #514 NCRADA-FRSCE-17-001 cooperative research and development agreement to implement the patented eTCP from CHEMEON.

In describing the industry need for a high performance trivalent chrome with a noticeable color indicator, Dr. Sjon Westre, CHEMEON SVP Technology and eTCP® co-inventor, said "The corrosion protection of eTCP is quite a bit better than the TCP coatings and our invention solved the problem of creating a color, while still meeting or exceeding the MIL-SPEC." Westre continues, "There is a substantial quality control problem and waste of resources in re-running batches if you can't tell the coating has been applied. In the past, we've relied on training and spot tests to answer that concern, but the lack of color has been a large barrier to implementation." The Power of Protection You Can See® is now a reality with CHEMEON eTCP RTU, available internationally.

If you need corrosion protection that exceeds MIL-SPEC requirements and provides visual verification that your parts are protected for Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC), contact [email protected] to schedule complementary part testing and samples of CHEMEON eTCP RTU. Visit www.chemeon.com/etcp

About CHEMEON®

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions including patented CHEMEON eTCP® (MIL-DTL-81706) conversion coating and anodic seal that provides a distinct color for visual verification that your parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC (MIL-DTL-81706 and MIL-DTL-5541) Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment including; CHEMEON TCP-HF (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray), and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON's licensed and patented chemistries include CHEMEON TCP-NP (No Prep) and zero chrome CHEMEON 0CP- 6800. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post-treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting, and university level training.

