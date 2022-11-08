China (Mainland) claims QS Asia University Rankings top spot for the first time
08 Nov, 2022, 15:30 IST
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quacquarelli Symonds, higher education experts, released the 15th annual QS World University Rankings: Asia—the largest-ever—featuring 760 universities: 61% declining, 14% improving, 15% unchanged and 10% brand-new.
Peking University claims Asia's top spot, breaking the National University of Singapore's four-year run in first. NUS falls to second while Tsinghua University comes third. China-Mainland has the most universities ranked, (128), followed by India (118) and Japan (106).
|
Top-20
|
2023
|
2022
|
1
|
2
|
Peking University
|
China-Mainland
|
2
|
1
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
|
3
|
5
|
Tsinghua University
|
China-Mainland
|
4
|
3=
|
University of Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
5
|
3=
|
Nanyang Technological University
|
Singapore
|
6=
|
7
|
Fudan University
|
China-Mainland
|
6=
|
6
|
Zhejiang University
|
China-Mainland
|
8
|
14
|
KAIST
|
South Korea
|
9
|
8
|
Universiti Malaya
|
Malaysia
|
10
|
10
|
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|
China-Mainland
|
11
|
11=
|
The University of Tokyo
|
Japan
|
12=
|
11=
|
CUHK
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
12=
|
16
|
Yonsei University
|
South Korea
|
14
|
9
|
HKUST
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
15
|
13
|
Korea University
|
South Korea
|
16
|
15
|
Kyoto University
|
Japan
|
17
|
18
|
Seoul National University
|
South Korea
|
18
|
17
|
Sungkyunkwan University
|
South Korea
|
19
|
19
|
National Taiwan University
|
Taiwan
|
20
|
21
|
Tokyo Institute of Technology
|
Japan
- Japan and China boast two universities each in the top-5 for Academic and Employer Reputation. The University of Tokyo tops both these metrics.
- India excels in research production, with three universities among the top-5 for Papers/Faculty.
- Considering only locations with 10+ ranked institutions, South Korea enjoys the highest concentration of top-20 universities while Malaysia has the highest concentration of top-50 (17%) and top-100 institutions (22%).
- Singapore and Hong Kong-SAR produce high-impact research, with two institutions each among the top-5 for Citations/Paper.
- Pakistan's Aga Khan University enjoys Asia's highest teaching capacity according to Faculty/Student Ratio.
- Five new entrants rank among top-100. Kazakhstan's Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is the highest (44th).
- Iran boasts some of Asia's most highly trained faculty, according to QS' Staff with PhD indicator.
- Thailand achieves its best results for Academic Reputation, with five universities among top-100, while The Philippines for Employer Reputation, with four Filipino universities among top-100.
- Vietnam sees most improvement – 55% of its institutions rise.
Ben Sowter QS Senior Vice-President said: "China's sustained and substantial investment in higher education underpins today's success, with Peking University named Asia's best and Tsinghua University third-best. Singapore continues to punch above its weigh, with two top-5 universities.
Some Asian higher education systems face challenges due to declining population."
SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds
