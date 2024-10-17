China's Aima Electric Vehicle's flagship store in Pakistan has officially opened, advancing clean energy and empowering China-Pakistan cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aima, a leading Chinese electric two-wheeler brand, grandly opened its flagship store in Lahore, Pakistan. Important guests including IRFAN QADIR (CEO SIWA INDUSTRIES & Qadir Group of Companies), Imran Qadir (MD SIWA INDUSTRIES), and some good dealers, along with journalists from multiple mainstream media outlets, attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony also invited well-known local internet opinion leaders such as Bike Mate PK, TALOOT ARTS, and Pak Vloggers. At the ceremony, Aima presented an electric vehicle to Nadeem Arshad, the Pakistani athlete who won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, which sparked widespread attention and discussion on local social media.

The opening of this Aima Electric Vehicle flagship store, located at Building No. 596 A Block, Faisal town, Mulana Shaukat Ali Road Lahore, marks a significant step forward in Aima's global strategy. Over the years, Aima electric vehicles have frequently appeared at top overseas auto shows, and the company has gradually established overseas branches, overseas factories, and plans to establish overseas R&D centers. By actively localizing its operations, conducting in-depth research on local laws, regulations and user habits, and through technological innovation to further improve the technology and safety of its exported products, Aima is steadily and confidently expanding its global market presence.

In recent years, bilateral practical cooperation between China and Pakistan has steadily progressed, and high-quality joint construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has yielded fruitful results. As a highly flexible new energy carrier, electric two-wheelers have played an increasingly important role in the global development of the clean energy industry. Aima's successful entry into Pakistan further demonstrates the strength and influence of China's green technology travel, positively empowering the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, with green economy.

In the future, as more Aima electric vehicle specialty stores open, Aima is expected to play a more important role in the development of Pakistan's clean energy industry, driving energy cooperation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor deep into the "capillaries" of Pakistani society and people's livelihood. Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, with green travel as a lever, Aima will help Pakistan grasp more sustainable development opportunities in the field of clean energy. Hand in hand, China and Pakistan are striving for a cleaner and more promising future.