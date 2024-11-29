China's spicy hotpot sets its sights on global market

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Hotpot, a beloved Chinese cuisine, is set to make a global impact as industry insiders and ingredient suppliers convened this week at the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing to explore the future of the hotpot industry.

According to Huang Li, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan Council, the Sichuan-Chongqing Hotpot Industry Supply Chain Expo under CISCE's Green Agriculture section gathered 11 hotpot enterprises from Chongqing and 63 from Sichuan province.

"We want to highlight the achievements of the Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot industry and its supply chain. Our goal is to promote this culinary brand, which represents not only Sichuan and Chongqing but also China on the global stage. This initiative will further the overseas expansion of the hotpot industry and introduce international ingredients and spices to Sichuan and Chongqing, encouraging collaborative development within the industry," she said.

The hotpot expo, the only themed exhibition at CISCE, spans 4,000 square meters and showcases the complete Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot industry chain, including product brands, supply chain enterprises and international suppliers. It features a variety of products, including condiments and ingredients at the beginning of the supply chain, base products and brands in the middle, and technologies for converting kitchen waste oil into biodiesel and bio-aviation fuel at the end.

Sichuan-Chongqing hotpot is expanding globally as a hallmark of China's culinary culture. According to Frost & Sullivan, hotpot is a highly popular Chinese cuisine, with the international market size estimated at $41.4 billion this year and projections to reach $46.5 billion by 2026.

"The characteristics of hotpot — openness, inclusiveness and participation — make it ideal for global expansion and the universal values it represents," said Tang Qingshun, vice president of the Presidium of the China Cuisine Association.

Zuo Yongxiang, vice governor of Sichuan province, recognized the broader implications of the hotpot industry. "Hotpot, celebrated worldwide for its cultural allure and social appeal, drives a multi-channel supply of raw materials due to its diverse flavors and ingredients. Its quick cooking methods and varied consumption options facilitate rapid industrial deployment," he said. "Therefore, collaboration within the hotpot industry chain is crucial, influencing both economic growth and people's well-being, and serving as a striking microcosm of global industrial and supply chain cooperation."

China's spicy hotpot sets its sights on global market

http://www.china.org.cn/business/2024-11/29/content_117577082.htm