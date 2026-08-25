Chunghwa Telecom Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Recognitions for Telecom Market Leadership and 5G Technology Innovation

Taiwan's leading telecom provider is recognized for advancing 5G innovation, AI-driven digital transformation, and resilient digital infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Chunghwa Telecom with the 2026 Taiwanese Telecoms Company of the Year Recognition in the telecom industry and the 2026 Taiwanese 5G Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for its strong performance in 5G innovation, commercialization, strategic execution, and customer impact.

The recognitions highlight Chunghwa Telecom's continued leadership in Taiwan's telecommunications market and its evolution from a traditional mobile operator into an end-to-end digital transformation partner. Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Chunghwa Telecom demonstrated strength across both dimensions through sustained investment in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise solutions, resilient digital infrastructure, and customer-centric innovation.

"As Taiwan's premier 5G service provider, Chunghwa Telecom is proactively translating technological innovation into practical 5G services and solutions, raising the benchmark for connectivity and enterprise applications in the market," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Chunghwa Telecom's growth strategy is anchored in 5G-Advanced, AI, enterprise solutions, and network expansion. Its integration of 5G, multi-access edge computing, and AI enables localized data processing with millisecond-level latency, supporting private 5G networks, smart applications, and stronger security resilience. The company is also advancing network slicing, edge computing, autonomous networks, and AI-RAN capabilities to strengthen 5G monetization and create new enterprise use cases.

Commercialization remains a key strength. Chunghwa Telecom is developing tailored private 5G and campus networks for manufacturing, logistics, and universities while combining connectivity with AI and advanced computing. Its 5G AIoT solution export project demonstrates how these capabilities can support smart transportation and smart environments in international markets. The company has also expanded into smart healthcare, smart buildings, AI data centers, and enterprise AI applications.

The company's technology portfolio supports diverse applications across smart manufacturing, smart cities, transportation, healthcare, environmental monitoring, and enterprise AI. Its 5G private network service revenue grew 88% year over year in 2025, while recurring ICT revenue increased 15%. Chunghwa Telecom is also expanding its AI Factory platform, which brings together computing power, AI models, intelligent agents, and applications to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

Chunghwa Telecom's growth momentum is reinforced by strong market performance. In 2025, revenue reached TWD 236.11 billion, representing 2.7% year-over-year growth, while operating income increased 3.6% and net income attributable to shareholders increased 4%. Mobile revenue and subscriber market share reached 40.8% and 39.7%, respectively, reflecting continued strength in Taiwan's telecommunications market.

Frost & Sullivan commends Chunghwa Telecom for combining technological innovation with disciplined execution and customer-focused growth. Investments in 5G, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, satellite connectivity, and resilient digital infrastructure position the company to address emerging enterprise and consumer needs while strengthening Taiwan's digital ecosystem.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents its Best Practices Recognitions to organizations demonstrating exceptional strategy development and execution, technological innovation, customer value, and market leadership. The recognitions are based on comprehensive benchmarking and analysis conducted by Frost & Sullivan industry experts.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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