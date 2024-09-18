Clarivate Announces 15th Annual Pharmavision India Conference Agenda

Industry leaders to discuss AI in healthcare, cell and gene therapy, market access and more at premier life sciences event

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the full agenda for the 15th annual Clarivate Pharmavision India conference. The 15th edition of Pharmavision India reinforces the industry's dedication to patient welfare, highlighting how collective efforts and innovative strategies have transformed the healthcare ecosystem. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and building resilience, the two-day event will take place in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on September 25-26, 2024.

In a country with billions of people, addressing challenges such as healthcare affordability and access is crucial. Organizations must adopt effective, patient-centric approaches across diverse functions to ensure return on investment and a competitive advantage. As the healthcare landscape evolves, balancing these priorities is essential for sustainable growth and better patient outcomes. Pharmavision India 2024 will provide attendees with the opportunity to tackle the industry's most urgent challenges in life sciences and healthcare.

Ramandeep Singh, Vice President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, India, Clarivate, said: "Since its inception in 2010, Pharmavision India has been a crucial platform for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare sectors. It enables industry leaders to align, strategize, and drive growth in a competitive landscape. This event is pivotal for fostering innovation across R&D, generics, biosimilars, and healthcare manufacturing. Our expertise and leadership position us uniquely to lead this conference, advancing industry standards and creating collaboration opportunities."

Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Clarivate, added: "At Clarivate, our mission is to foster collaboration across life sciences and healthcare industries, driving strategies that enhance patient outcomes and sustainable growth. We are proud to bring together industry leaders to tackle the vital challenge of integrating patient-centric innovation in today's evolving market through impactful forums such as Clarivate Pharmavision India."

This year's agenda features insights and perspectives from industry leaders and analysts, with sessions focused on innovative R&D, generics, biosimilars and healthcare manufacturing. Noteworthy sessions include:

Indian Pharma: Generics versus innovation - finding the balance for success, by Dr. Keyur Parekh , President, Corporate Strategy, Zydus Lifesciences Limited

by Dr. , President, Corporate Strategy, Zydus Lifesciences Limited The role of AI and big data in healthcare: Transformative impacts and future prospects, by Mr. Anirban Roy Chowdhury , Senior General Manager, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

by Mr. , Senior General Manager, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Cell and gene therapy: Addressing key barriers for successful integration into clinical practice in the Indian context, by Dr. Tulip Nuval, Head of Business Excellence, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

by Dr. Tulip Nuval, Head of Business Excellence, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited Cell and gene therapy: Addressing key barriers for successful integration into clinical practice in the Indian context, by Mr. Rebu Ninan, Head of Commercial & Market Access, Immuneel Therapeutics Private Limited

by Mr. Rebu Ninan, Head of Commercial & Market Access, Immuneel Therapeutics Private Limited Patients and the LMIC story: How Indian companies drive affordability in the global scenario, by Dr. Rahul Kapur , Head - Medical Affairs (EM) and COE, Biocon Biologics Limited

by Dr. , Head - Medical Affairs (EM) and COE, Biocon Biologics Limited Creating value for patients and stakeholders, by Mr. Deepak Sapra , Chief Executive Officer, API and Services, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Pharmavision India takes place on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at the Hyatt Ahmedabad, and Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. Register to attend and learn more on this premier event, here.

Connect with Clarivate Life Sciences and Healthcare. Join the conversation and mention Clarivate and Pharmavision on X and LinkedIn. #Pharmavision #PatientCare #Biopharma #ThinkForward

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Catherine Daniel

Director External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg