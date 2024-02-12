Clarivate Partners with the Financial Times to Power its Business School Rankings

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global provider of transformative intelligence, has partnered with the Financial Times (FT) for the sixth consecutive year to provide it with trusted high-quality data for three of its business school rankings, including the Global MBA Rankings launched today.

The FT is one of the world's leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. Its annual business school rankings provide valuable insights for prospective students seeking a high-quality business education. The rankings show how institutions have performed and progressed in the past year, influencing institutional strategy including talent acquisition. The rankings include the Global MBA Rankings, published today, and the Online MBA and Executive MBA rankings which will follow in March and October, respectively.

The Web of Science TM provides highly curated, trusted and enriched data to inform the FT research rank. The data, covering 50 selected academic and practitioner journals selected by the FT from the Web of Science demonstrates how many full-time faculty are publishing in internationally recognized academic and practitioner journals.

Andrew Jack, Global Education Editor for the Financial Times said. "The FT has long considered the quality of business school academic work to be an essential part of its ranking to help assess research as a tool for students, faculty, recruiters and other organizations seeking rigorous and innovative insights. We are currently exploring ways to use research data to inform broader insights."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "To deliver the most valuable insights for decision-makers, ranking systems need to draw on the most trusted and accurate information in their analysis. The FT has used Web of Science journal data since 2019 to help calculate the research rank in its business school rankings. This demonstrates the powerful advantage of our highly selective, curated and enriched data."

In addition to the FT business school rankings, Clarivate powers the USNews Best Global Universities ranking, the CWTS Leiden Ranking and the Academic Ranking of World Universities, released annually by the ShanghaiRanking consultancy. Clarivate also provides transformative intelligence and trusted content to 99% of the world's top 400 universities, over 26,000 libraries in 145 countries and more than 130M students and researchers around the world.

