Clarivate Partners with the Financial Times to Power its Business School Rankings

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

12 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global provider of transformative intelligence, has partnered with the Financial Times (FT) for the sixth consecutive year to provide it with trusted high-quality data for three of its business school rankings, including the Global MBA Rankings launched today.

The FT is one of the world's leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. Its annual business school rankings provide valuable insights for prospective students seeking a high-quality business education. The rankings show how institutions have performed and progressed in the past year, influencing institutional strategy including talent acquisition. The rankings include the Global MBA Rankings, published today, and the Online MBA and Executive MBA rankings which will follow in March and October, respectively.

The Web of Science TM provides highly curated, trusted and enriched data to inform the FT research rank. The data, covering 50 selected academic and practitioner journals selected by the FT from the Web of Science demonstrates how many full-time faculty are publishing in internationally recognized academic and practitioner journals.

Andrew Jack, Global Education Editor for the Financial Times said. "The FT has long considered the quality of business school academic work to be an essential part of its ranking to help assess research as a tool for students, faculty, recruiters and other organizations seeking rigorous and innovative insights. We are currently exploring ways to use research data to inform broader insights."

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "To deliver the most valuable insights for decision-makers, ranking systems need to draw on the most trusted and accurate information in their analysis. The FT has used Web of Science journal data since 2019 to help calculate the research rank in its business school rankings. This demonstrates the powerful advantage of our highly selective, curated and enriched data." 

In addition to the FT business school rankings, Clarivate powers the USNews Best Global Universities ranking, the CWTS Leiden Ranking and the Academic Ranking of World Universities, released annually by the ShanghaiRanking consultancy. Clarivate also provides transformative intelligence and trusted content to 99% of the world's top 400 universities, over 26,000 libraries in 145 countries and more than 130M students and researchers around the world.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com 

Media Contact:
Rachel Scheer, External Communications Director, Academia & Government
[email protected]

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Also from this source

Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to...
Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Completes Refinancing of Term Loan and Revolver Extension

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.