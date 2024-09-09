Clarivate Report Unveils the Transformative Role of Artificial Intelligence on Shaping the Future of the Library

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today launched its first Pulse of the LibraryTM report. The report reveals that libraries are in the early days of Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation. Librarians are considering applications of AI that support the library mission, particularly in enhancing content discovery and increasing efficiency for their teams. However, there are notable concerns, including a lack of AI expertise and tight budgets.

The report combines feedback from a survey of more than 1,500 librarians from across the world with qualitative interviews, covering academic, national and public libraries. In addition to the downloadable report, the accompanying microsite's dynamic and interactive data visualizations enable rapid comparative analyses according to regions and library types. The data is available for free here.

Oren Beit-Arie, Senior Vice President Strategy & Innovation at Clarivate said: "Clarivate has long partnered with libraries as they have adapted to technology advancements, fluctuating economies and evolving needs of their communities. Generative AI is now reshaping the landscape for all, including the library community, in a profound way. We will continue to partner and help libraries think forward by sharing our data and insights so they can continue to make critical decisions, navigate roadblocks and champion their role in advancing research, education and community engagement."

Key findings of the report include:

Most libraries have an AI plan in place, or one in progress: Over 60% of respondents are evaluating or planning for AI integration.

Over 60% of respondents are evaluating or planning for AI integration. AI adoption is the top tech priority : AI-powered tools for library users and patrons top the list of technology priorities for the next 12 months, according to 43% of respondents.

: AI-powered tools for library users and patrons top the list of technology priorities for the next 12 months, according to 43% of respondents. AI is advancing library missions: Key goals for those evaluating or implementing AI include supporting student learning (52%), research excellence (47%) and content discoverability (45%), aligning closely with the mission of libraries.

Key goals for those evaluating or implementing AI include supporting student learning (52%), research excellence (47%) and content discoverability (45%), aligning closely with the mission of libraries. Librarians see promise and pitfalls in AI adoption: 42% believe AI can automate routine tasks, freeing librarians for strategic and creative activities. Levels of optimism vary regionally.

42% believe AI can automate routine tasks, freeing librarians for strategic and creative activities. Levels of optimism vary regionally. AI skills gaps and shrinking budgets are top concerns. Lack of expertise and budget constraints are seen as greater challenges than privacy and security issues: Shrinking budgets: Almost half (47%) cite shrinking budgets as their greatest challenge. Skills gap: 52% of respondents see upskilling as AI's biggest impact on employment, yet nearly a third (32%) state that no training is available.

Lack of expertise and budget constraints are seen as greater challenges than privacy and security issues: AI advancement will be led by IT: By combining the expertise of heads of IT with strategic investment and direction from senior leadership, libraries can move from consideration to implementation of AI in the coming years.

By combining the expertise of heads of IT with strategic investment and direction from senior leadership, libraries can move from consideration to implementation of AI in the coming years. Regional priorities differ: Librarians' views on other key topics such as sustainability, diversity, open access and open science show notable regional diversity.

Derek Brown, Director of IT, Rochester Hills Public Library said: "The future role of the librarian will be characterized by a blend of traditional responsibilities and new, technology-driven tasks. Even with AI, librarians will continue to be indispensable guides in the information age, fostering a community-centered approach while embracing innovative technologies to enhance library services."

Beit-Arie concluded: "This global survey is a milestone in our continuing conversation and partnership with the library community. Through ongoing engagement and avenues beyond the Pulse of the Library report such as our Academia AI Advisory Council, we continue to listen to concerns, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and strategic priorities and work in partnership to navigate a world of increasing complexity."

In early 2024, Clarivate launched the Academia AI Advisory Council which features library and faculty leaders from institutions across the globe. Their collective insights help guide the responsible and innovative use of AI in academia, across Clarivate AI solutions.

Explore the Pulse of the Library report here.

Survey methodology and demographics

The survey was hosted online from April to June 2024. Clarivate promoted it to academic, national and public libraries through email, website pop-ups and social media, and it was also shared with key stakeholders. The survey was available to complete in English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese languages.

Analysis was conducted in partnership with an external agency, TBI Communications, with further qualitative interviews led by our team. In total, 1,527 survey responses were analyzed, along with several follow-up interviews. The majority of survey respondents (76%) represented academic libraries, with 78% representing university libraries. A range of roles, from Library Deans and Directors to Heads of IT/technology services, participated, although librarians represented the majority of respondents, including 67% of the academic library responses. Regionally, just under half of all responses came from the United States (47%).

