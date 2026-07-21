CLO zFab Kit Now Available Globally: AI-Powered Fabric Digitization, No CLO License Required

Standalone solution available via CLO-SET brings fast and accurate cutting-edge fabric digitization technology to brands, vendors, fabric mills and supply chain partners worldwide

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion today announced the availability of the CLO zFab Kit, a revolutionary AI-powered fabric digitization solution, now available for order and shipping to customers worldwide. The biggest news for the industry: the CLO zFab Kit can operate as a standalone solution without needing access to the CLO software to operate. Brands, vendors, fabric mills, fabric agents, and supply chain partners can digitize fabrics with full accuracy and produce ready-to-use digital materials via the web using CLOFAB via CLO-SET; a CLO software license is not needed.

The CLO zFab Kit is available globally for ordering today. It does not require CLO licenses to operate and use. The CLO zFab Kit was purposefully built with fabric mills, vendors, sourcing teams, and material libraries in mind.

"We've been eager to come up with ways to address some of the pain points of fabric digitization that our users and clients were going through. Quality was inconsistent, devices were slow and difficult to operate, pricey and often locked behind specialist workflows," said Justin Kim, 3D Design & Implementation at CLO. "The CLO zFab Kit closes the gap. And by making it truly standalone via the web on CLO-SET, we're putting accurate digital fabric in reach of the entire supply chain, not just the design teams already using CLO."

What the CLO zFab Kit Delivers

The CLO zFab Kit combines three pieces of purpose-built hardware (zFab Cutter, zFab Scanner and zFab Draper) with CLO's AI-powered software to capture a fabric's physical and visual properties from a single circular sample. The output is a high-fidelity digital fabric, including PBR maps and physical property data, ready to drop into any workflow.

Three things set it apart:

Superior Accuracy. Replaces error-prone manual measurement with a streamlined cutting, scanning and analysis system, producing digital fabrics that can effectively drive production decisions. AI-driven Automation. Powered by proprietary AI and trained on CLO and swatchbook's extensive fabric dataset, the CLO zFab Kit speeds up digitization while keeping results consistent across operators and locations. Seamless Integration. Outputs work natively in CLO's platform and export cleanly to other 3D environments - no rework, no format gymnastics.

Built for the Fashion Supply Chain

While the CLO zFab Kit perfectly complements design teams using the CLO software, it was purposefully built with fabric mills, vendors, sourcing teams, and material libraries in mind. By providing suppliers with the best tools to create high-quality digital fabrics quickly, easily and consistently, the CLO zFab Kit can help cut physical sample shipments, shortens material approval cycles, and gives everyone in the workflow chain cleaner and better data to decide and act with more confidence.

The CLO zFab Kit is available globally for ordering today. It does not require CLO licenses to operate and use. Pricing, configuration, demo requests, and how-to-use tutorials are available at zfabkit.clo3d.com

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a cloud-based asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

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